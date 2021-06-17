Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 18, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, June 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Change is here, and we are ready for it.

The Sun is in Gemini. The Moon is in Virgo entering Libra, and we are preparing for the last weekend of this solar season.

Gemini season has kept us on our toes, and there's a lot of decision-making here in the tarot cards for the day.

Too many times you second-guessed yourself, but now the moment of decision is nearly here.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, June 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Matters of the heart are never easy, Aries. And the Lovers tarot card indicates that you've got some decisions you need to make about one thing vs another.

Your heart is heavily involved, and you are torn on how to break free so that you can go for something you truly want.

The bottom line is that you already know what you want and what is right, but you don't want to hurt anyone in the process of pursuing happiness.

You aren't in control of anyone's future or fate, little ram. So, dare to do what's best for you, and this will make a path for another person.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Work, real-life stuff, and even exercise all come with a level of restriction that you have been trying to escape from.

You're ready to take on more, Taurus, and you know that you're meant for so much more in life.

Out of habit, you've been forcing yourself to remain dedicated, but burning the candle from both ends of the stick will not help anyone, especially not you.

You need to take a break, have fun. Plan a little escape the first chance you get.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Of course, you're thinking things over. That's what Gemini zodiac signs do, and you aren't likely to make a choice without carefully weighing the pros and cons of a situation.

This could be keeping you up at night much more than you need. Try to shut your mind down once you know you've got all the facts and can clearly see what's right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Your heart is open and receptive, Cancer, and that is why you have to listen to it intently when it speaks.

You know when things start to fall into place that it's a sign from the universe to go with the flow.

You don't have to worry about anything when you release control and let things happen organically.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Leo, you know you were born to shine. Your zodiac sign is ruled by the Sun, and that is a clear signal of your place in society.

So, when you get the Two of Wands in reverse, it's telling you that you have to take a moment and figure out what you want for your life, not what it is that you want others to see you as doing.

This is not an easy thing to do, but hey, lion, you've got this covered.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Someone has been trying to throw you off your a-game. This could be that they are super competitive and know that you've got an edge over them.

You may still be able to win them over, Virgo. There's clearly time for you to turn around the situation and make it work out for you and them, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Do something you really want to do and bring friends to join you.

Your love for fun, adventure, and play gives you all the more reason to take the Nine of Cups advice and follow it to a T.

You're given the green light to make plans for a celebration with friends, even without any reason to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have a big goal or dream you need to pursue, and so you're really focusing on the endgame.

Like the Fool in the Major Arcana, you're not allowing any time to go to waste. You're out the door and ready to roll.

The only thing you need to be mindful about, Scorpio, is not to miss out on the things that happen along the sidelines on the way to success.

Be sure to stop and smell the roses, and make time to enjoy your small accomplishments, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Even if you've been staying out of the dating scene, that does not mean you will be for much longer.

You may be meeting someone through a friend, a dating service, or just coincidentally where the sparks fly and you feel like you've known each other forever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

It took a long time for you to realize that you have been stuck in an unhealthy habit, so now you're ready to find whatever you need to support you to make positive changes.

You may struggle to overcome whatever tempts you. Change is hard, but not impossible.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Aquarius, life was meant to be in motion. You're not supposed to stay in one place. You have to get into the action and live in the moment.

There's no time like now to reclaim what you've lost. This is your chance to truly experience the goodness you've been craving for so long.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one asks for trouble, but every once in a while it happens to find you. You didn't cause it, Pisces.

Nor do you need to blame yourself for what is taking place. Your job is to help solve the situation and make it better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

