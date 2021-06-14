Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 15, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
Keep your eye on the prize is the overall message for Tuesday.
Our energy ramps up with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.
8 rules Saturn and Capricorn. Saturn is all about structure, restriction, and loss but don't let that get you down.
Powerhouse individuals are conquerors who take adversity and turn them into blessings, and you can, too.
Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, June 15, 2021:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
Slow down, little ram. The world can wait.
You're always trying to get things going and finish them without missing a beat. But this has left you without much time for you
You have been running around in circles, so it's been hard to really listen to your own thoughts.
Try to reconnect with the way that you're feeling, Aries.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Temperance, reversed
Be well, Taurus. Your body is a temple, so you have to take good care of it.
From the foods, you eat to the type of information you digest, pay close attention to what fuels you. Try to aim for balanced living this week.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed
Gemini, your curious nature makes you a learner who craves to grow and gain new knowledge.
A mentor or group of people who share information freely with you is what you need.
This is easier said than done but put the thought out there.
You may be so surprised when the right person comes into your life when you need them.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Your joy will be complete. Wedding bells are going to ring for some lucky person soon.
You may be getting a marriage proposal or someone you know will make an announcement on social media that they are tying the knot this year. This is a time for celebration, Cancer.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
Surround yourself with people who love you and that you feel good being around.
Call up a few friends to plan a get-together. You don't need a special occasion to enjoy each other's company. Just do it.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Five of Cups
Things will improve. Times have been tough lately, and your optimistic side is not what it used to be.
You're starting to become a bit cynical where in the past you could see good in a situation.
You're grieving for what you had, Virgo, and it's OK to feel sad right.
Time will pass, and one day you'll start to feel more whole. It will not be overnight.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed
You can relax now, Libra. The page is turned and you're ready to start a new chapter of your life.
The problem you had been facing is finally over. This has been a long journey for you and everyone in your life.
Your patience and perseverance are what helped you to hang in there and get to the other side.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
Be careful when you're out and about, Scorpio.
The Tower tarot card can indicate a sudden health difficulty.
Even though you are playing it safe already, a little more caution can't hurt.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
You're strong right now, and so there's a little bit of intimidation when you're around.
You may notice that people who know you feel easily intimidated even when you're trying to be nice.
It's up to you to work on the conflicts and help others to see you're on their side.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
Capricorn, it feels so good when you're able to say you're no longer craving things that you know are bad for you.
You have worked so hard to get to this place.
You almost failed a few times, but what you've been addicted to no longer has the same grip on you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Hang in there, Aquarius. These bumps in the journey make you feel uncertain about your choice to try this path, but life is helping you to learn how to be more resilient.
Once you pass this task, you'll see how the dots connect and made you into a better person.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed
Your creative energy is a bit inaccessible, and the mental block you feel means you need to go out and try something totally different.
Don't keep trying to do the same thing over and over again.
Go out and explore an entirely new subject. it will be so good for your imagination.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
