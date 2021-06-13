Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 14, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, June 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Monday's tarot card reading is an invitation is extended to search within and to reach out to a higher power who performs miracles and magic in the world around us.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini which continues to point us to our talents and skills.

The Magician tarot card is ruled by the Gemini zodiac sign, and you're encouraged to find what makes you unique and to grow that area of your life.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of the leader - Leo, the King of astrology where the Sun is exalted.

Leo rules the Sun tarot card, too. So, there's a strong sense of vitality here; both mental and spiritual.

We have the ability to do things that we need to do and to feel good about our accomplishments.

The day comes with a gift from numerology. We receive the uplifting, quiet energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, June 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

When life gets crazy, it can be hard to see the forest for the trees.

It's been a confusing few weeks and now clarity starts to make the mental fog lift and you can see the light.

You're less afraid now and understanding which makes it so much easier to decide what you want or need in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You've got a bleeding heart, Taurus, and often people would best describe you as a big ole softie, so when you see someone hurting their pain can keep you up and night trying to figure out a way you can help.

You're so focused on other people's problems that you're losing sight of your own. It's wonderful to do what you can, but once you've done your part, you have to let go and allow people to figure their own things out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

So many choices, Gemini, and knowing if you should go to the right or the left is not an easy choice to make. You have considered all your options, and even that doesn't make things clearer for you.

This is when you have to stop asking questions, researching. You have to jump in with both feet into one and see how it goes. If it doesn't work out, then make a change. Until then, you'll only know once you choose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The Two of Pentacles is about the process of change, and when reversed, things can be a little unpredictable.

You can make a plan and then the universe throws in a curve ball.

You aren't in control of all outcomes. There are lots of things that take place behind the scenes that only reveal themselves when the time is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Will things work out for you, Leo?

This relationship is just starting to show signs of growth.

And, when you're starting to get to know one another the way that you are, it's a mysterious experience filled with highs and lows.

The signs are showing promise, and for that reason, remain hopeful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool is about new beginnings and the excitement you feel when jumping in with both feet and starting something from scratch.

There's always a lot that goes into a new job, an adventure, and a time of growth.

You're anxious about all the details, but don't let worry cause you to go too quickly. Take time to prepare and enjoy the journey, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You aren't one to be pushy, Libra, but your ambitious side is starting to show. You can sense an opportunity when you spot one, and your gut is telling you there's no time to wait.

Don't allow that indecisive side of you to stop you from seizing a moment. You know in your heart what you have to do, so go for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Something has been blocking your potential. Whether it be a lack of time, a negative attitude or a problem at home, and it's keeping you from experiencing the glory you have worked so hard to get.

You aren't helpless, Scorpio. Use your forceful side to work on the problem to solve it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Fear can be a liar, Sagittarius. You can believe things that it presents when all that you see are shadows without power in your life.

Facing your fear is what you must do.

You'll see with each step that what you thought would happen won't and that you would have missed out on such a beautiful opportunity had you hesitated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands is about facing challenges and not letting things stop you from getting what you want out of life.

You are standing before a wall, but rather than take a detour and go somewhere else, life is asking you to learn how to climb it and to grow your character.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

So you missed out on a golden opportunity, but that doesn't mean another one won't come along.

Don't feel down and out. Give yourself time to grieve, but not too long.

Get back up and face another day. Keep trying. Something better will come along.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is coming your way, Pisces.

An enemy may become your friend. A job loss will become a gain.

Your world is about to turn itself around. Whatever circumstances you faced during the last year are going to be full circle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.