Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 13, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, June 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The date is a Life Path Number 6 The Nurturer, and Sunday is perfect for self-care and taking things slow.

The Moon leaves Cancer to enter the zodiac sign of Leo, which is associated with the Sun tarot card.

The Sun tarot card is about goodness, positive outcomes, and enjoying life no matter what.

What does your tarot reveal about an area of your life this Sunday? Find out below.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, June 13, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is about having to choose between two people or making a decision in a relationship.

The truth is that time changes things. Your perspective on love has evolved over the last year.

What you used to want is no longer what you think you need, Aries. In fact, what you need is much different than you realized.

This changes everything that you feel about romance including how you view your partner's role in your life.

You're standing at a crossroads, now and it's time for you to be open about what you're thinking, even if it may be hard for someone else to hear.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The Nine of Swords involves complex relationships.

And, Taurus, people are complex creatures. Even you and your stubborn ways may make another person pause out of pure frustration.

Your day is full of various personalities and outlooks, especially when you are learning what your friends expect of you and what you are able to do.

The tension of life can make it hard to hear your own voice at times. You can choose to change for others or do just be yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The Ten of Sword reversed is about overcoming betrayal, the type that makes you feel like you will never be able to heal from.

But, Gemini, finally, you are feeling a bit better than you had. Betrayal can leave you flat on your back dizzy from the spin that another person caused.

While you may not be as willing to ever let someone that close to you again, this lesson has taught you far beyond your ability to survive painful heartache.

It's shown you that you can really overcome anything that comes your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

The Magician tarot card is about talents, and when it's reversed, you may not be ready to shine in a certain area of your life.

You thought you could do it, but you soon discovered that you could not. It's a failure, but no time has gone wasted. Chalk it up to experience, Cancer.

There are times when you have to throw your shot, and if it does not work out the way you want it to, you can get back in the ring to try again... or you can wipe the slate clean and try something completely new. It's your call.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

The Nine of Wands is about starting new things with other people, but when reversed, team approaches are not the way to go.

As the saying goes, "too many cooks in the kitchen" and it's hard to have things run smoothly when you do.

You may have thought that it would be best to go with a team effort, but now you see that everyone is not on the same page, and it's just too hard to do.

You don't have to stick to the game plan. You might want to see if there is some way to divide and conquer the problem.

Remember everyone has strengths and weaknesses. Give people permission to shine on their own terms.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

The Page is about a younger person, and wands are a message or a new idea that you have come up with.

So, Virgo, team up with an unlikely partner that can show you things because they grew up in a different world than you did.

A much younger person can be the one to share some news with you, and at first, you may be surprised by the depth of their wisdom and knowledge.

Age is just a number, Virgo. The world is moving so quickly and people are gaining information at lightning speed, and having someone to share their perspective with you is priceless.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Wands are about new things and three is the number of creativity.

It's time to get creative, Libra, and this can mean pulling out your resourceful side to do things in a way that you never would have thought of.

You can get ideas online through blogs, videos or even Pinterest.

You might be so surprised by how easy it is to find what you need without spending much money at all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Four is a number that invites you to manage things. And Wands invites you to plan your new goal.

Every day is a chance to do something amazing, Scorpio, but you can't fly by the seat of your pants because it's the weekend. Plan things out.

If you don't, the day can fly right past you and before you know it, you have little to show for your time.

Make sure to start the day with a game plan. Set your mind to achieve certain goals and stick to what you commit to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress has set your agenda and she's intuitive, wise, and well-known.

Sagittarius, you really know how to make things beautiful and when you are free to create you do an amazing job in pulling things together.

Use this time to channel your gifts and talents into relationships.

Foster close bonds with good friends who love your company. Create memories that heal your heart and give you a sense of community.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

The Queen of Wands, reversed is a sign that you are in a position of authority, but someone is showing disrespect.

Trust your gut, Capricorn. If you think that someone isn't being clear with you because they are hiding something, you can ask directly or try to figure it out on your own.

You may not get a direct answer, but body language and their attitude about your inquiry can give you a clue as to whether or not they are being transparent or genuine with you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Aquarius, the Emperor tarot card is about war and fighting, but when reversed it may be time to wave the white flag of surrender.

You have had enough of the drama and now you're ready to bow out and let other people destroy themselves without your involvement.

Step away from the problem. You've got better things to do with your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, the Sun is a positive card, especially when it is upright. So, there are good times ahead for you.

You will be seeing a situation turn for the better, and when you least expect it, it will continue to improve until you are where you are meant to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

