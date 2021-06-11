Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 12, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, June 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We all have a little bit of intuitiveness and on days when the Life Path energy is a master number 11, it's more felt.

The tarot requires that your heart remains open to what message you need to hear.

You may be on the fence about a major decision or lifestyle change, and the guidance you receive from the tarot makes what's cloudy crystal clear.

What does your tarot reveal about an area of your life this Saturday? Find out below.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, June 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

It was time to say goodbye. It's sad, Aries, and when you really let the idea settle in that this is over, it's sad and disheartening.

But, you knew this was not going to last forever. You sensed that things were starting to wind down.

So, as this window starts to close, a door opens in your life. Let the next opportunity come with open arms, and enjoy a fresh start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Go for the best that you can afford. Yes, Taurus, there is a time when luxury items are not necessary, and it's best not to buy more than you'll use.

But, you can have that one thing that makes you feel totally spoiled and gives you a boost in your confidence and energy.

The jacket, hat, or those amazing pair of shoes are worth it because of the value they give to you personally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Double down on your energy. You know the old saying, Gemini, hard work pays off.

And, you are putting in the hours, the energy, and the effort.

There are added bonuses to all that you are doing that you may not even have realized were included in your reward.

Don't lose hope that your payoff will come through for you. Good things take time to build, and you may be surprised by all you've accomplished.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Don't dismiss when the universe gives you a nudge. A spark of insight is a sign for you to pay attention to your ideas, dreams, and vision for your life.

You've been a little bit off course lately, Cancer, and this can be a time where you have to get back to knowing who you are and what it is you want in your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to get out in the world and let people know what you're all about.

Being told that you have to put yourself out there all of the time can feel slightly annoying at first, but you know that you shine the most when you're out and about with people and mingle socially.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

It's so good when you can finally get back on your feet.

Money and financial problems hit you hard during the pandemic, and now you're slowly seeing that things are finally recovering.

Let yourself relax a little bit as you let go of some of the fears and start to enjoy yourself a bit more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You may not like the news you receive, but not everything is set in stone. This can be a premature decision, and one worthwhile contesting.

You don't want to assume the worst without diving in deeper to find out if there was a mistake or an error made that can be corrected.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's darkest before the dawn, Scorpio, and when you sense things aren't as they are meant to be you may feel like your own power has been compromised.

Don't let the unknown scare you. Instead, adopt a curious spirit.

Ask the universe what it is trying to teach you, and what it is that you need to know?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

It's hard to get over a breakup or to know that you are no longer able to be with someone you love.

But, you can't stay sad, Sagittarius. You have only one life to live.

Your days and time are important, and there comes a time when you need to get back into the world as your heart is healing. This is what you need to do now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You've done all that you can do. So, now it's time to let others do some work. Don't try to do everything yourself.

Have a teamwork mindset. Delegate the tasks that you dislike. Be willing to let others share in the praise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You're giving a lot of yourself, and this includes your personal power.

You may be at a place where you feel that you have to do more than others to prove yourself.

What if, Aquarius, you stopped trying so hard? Maybe it's time to pull back a little bit and see what happens next.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

People typically meet for a reason.

There were things that you may have felt you needed in life, and suddenly a person entered your life to give you exactly what you wanted.

This is a sign that the universe at large is working in your life. Give thanks, and enjoy this moment of your life.

