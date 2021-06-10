Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 11, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, June 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day brings about the energy of a Life Path 4, the Manager, and this encourages all zodiac signs to act with self-control and wisdom.

We start a new lunar phase with the Moon in Cancer, and things in life are beginning to change for the better.

The tarot provides wonderful advice when you need it, especially when you have to make important decisions.

From its beautiful imagery and symbolism and the meaning behind each card, you see glimpses into your life. But, now two people will see the same thing.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, June 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Nothing feels better than a job well done, Aries, AND getting credit for all that you've accomplished.

A big recognition may be fast approaching. You might not even realize how amazing you've been for so long.

There are people who have taken note and want you to see that your efforts appreciated and valued.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A new love is on the way, Taurus, and this can be a friend, a romantic partner, or even a passion project.

This will be so nice after feeling lonely throughout the year.

You thought romance had passed you by, but there's a twist of fate. A chance meeting. A hello, and suddenly you're swept off your feet like never before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

One thing you dislike more than anything else is to wait, Gemini, so when you feel like you have to, that's when you get impatient.

You're go-go-go from the start of the day until the evening closes. You want things to move forward and to do so quickly.

Why wait when you already know what has to be done.

But, other people aren't like you, so they may be less apt to hurry.

If waiting is not an option for you, it's time to go solo and do what needs to be done. Ask for forgiveness later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have a vision for your future, and you want to see it come to life. You want to make your mark on this life, and there's so much involved.

There's a lot of reasons for you to give up, but there are many more for you to face your fears and keep going.

You're not a quitter, Cancer, so hang in there until you reach your victory.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

There's a lot on the line, Leo, and you have much depending on you to do the right thing and to know what that is. Knowing what you should do is complicated.

There's no reason to leave things to chance. Write things out. Make a list. Go over your pro and cons, and once you feel certain, do what you believe is best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Money comes and it can also go.

This part of financial reality is sad, but there are many reasons why what you invested is not bringing you a return that you had anticipated.

It's not a time for blame, Virgo. Instead, it's time to get back to the drawing board to figure out what you need to do to stop the problem before it gets worse.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

There is so much left to learn in life, Libra. You can go a traditional route which is to pursue a degree or to work your way to the top by sweat, hard work, and even tears.

No matter how bad things get, something good is just around the corner. Put your intentions out there.

Good things come around the corner to help you do amazing things - things you could never have to do alone because your dreams are too big for just you to carry.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Art is what brings energy and light into the world. You have a hidden talent within you, Scorpio, and even if you don't know how to develop or cultivate your artistic talent, start small.

Do little things that bring beauty into your world. With your appearance, a space in a room, or do a craft that you've seen on Pinterest or online that you loved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Even though you have a little bit of edginess to you, there's also a wonderfully sweet and tender side to your personality.

Your mothering energy comes out strongly right now, Sagittarius, and it's so good when you express it.

There are sweet things that only you can do, and when you can love on someone, do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have a dream, perhaps a little nugget of an idea that you wonder if you could ever accomplish.

The timing feels off, or there are too many challenges, right, Capricorn?

But the truth is that lots of amazing things in life started with an impossible vision. Believe in yourself.

Just because you've never done it before, does not mean that it can't happen one day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're in giving birth mode, and this may mean you need help, Aquarius.

Help can come from people in your family so that you can focus on what it is that you have to do.

Asking for help is the hard part, but people who love you will be so happy to give you the support you need. It gives them a chance to be a part of your life's story.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This is heartbreaking, but you can't hide from the truth anymore. You can tell when someone is using your faith in them against, you.

You have to take a stand for yourself, Pisces. Enough is enough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

