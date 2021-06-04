Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 5, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, June 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

There's something spiritual, almost transcendent when you have a tarot card reading.

Silence is golden on days filled with Life Path 7 energy - the seeker.

This Saturday's card reading provides insight that you will want to ponder as its meaning unfolds throughout the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, June 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You stand up for the underdog, and now, Aries, you will make it a point to stand up for yourself.

You want the same thing everyone else wants, but there's a big difference - you will demand your respect if people around you refuse to give it to you.

Yes, this may make you appear to be slightly pushy, but you're OK with the title as long as you aren't allowing things that you know clearly aren't right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You can't take back your words once they are out there in the open, and no one will forget when you promised to do something go back on your word.

Keep your desire to be liked by others in check. Your eagerness to people-please can get you into trouble.

As much as you'd love to volunteer to help, you need to make sure you're not overextending your time. It's perfectly fine to say you wish you had time but you don't. Just don't say you can do something, when you cannot.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Compromise is a funny thing. Your heart is in the right place. You want everyone to feel at ease, to be happy, and to feel like they are all getting part of the pie.

But, on the other hand, certain parts of this situation do not set well with you or for you.

This leaves you feeling ingenuine. Find a way to bring things into focus so that you are being yourself while working hard to let everyone be who it is that they are, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You've got so much on your plate right now, and trying to do it all and have it all is not working the way you hoped it would.

Even though you're getting it all done, and doing it well, the happiness you thought you'd feel isn't there - which is the entire point.

The reason you are doing all of these things is to have more time with family and to enjoy your life. Maybe it's time to rethink your sacrifices and start simplifyig more.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You stand out in any crowd, and you love to get lots of attention, but when it comes to rumors, you want them shut down as quickly as possible.

Being in the limelight does come with a price tag. Often, you're willing to pay it because that's the price of popularity.

However, the rumor mill appears to be at work again, and you dislike it when your life is framed in a less positive light. The one way to stop people from talking behind your back is not to fuel it by doing the same.

Maybe confronting the problem head-on is the best way to go, to repair or fix any damage this incident has had on your stellar reputation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Be yourself sounds so easy to do, but you want to make a great first impression, and a part of you may be tempted to hide certain things that you feel are flawed.

Why, Virgo? Even those parts that you want to hide are beautiful in their own way. Instead of feeling shame for who you are, just be yourself. People are going to like you for who you are, and if they don't, maybe it's better to know as soon as possible.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Inside, there's a part of you that is still hurting from all that you went through this last year.

You know that you have done so much self-development to improve, but there are still parts of you filled with doubt, worry, and concerns for the future.

It's going to take some time for everything to go back to normal in your life and outside of it. Rest assured that it will happen. Be easy on yourself. Trust time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You need a little break, Scorpio. Sitting down in front of the computer all day isn't good for your body or your mind.

A little walk around the neighborhood or getting up for a mini stretch is good for your health, both mentally and physically.

Plus, it will be nice for you to leave and then return to see how much progress you've made. It's amazing what a fresh pair of eyes can observe after a little time away.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Have fun and play. Enjoy a little bit of laughter, fun, and good times with friends.

Your happiest days aren't limited to what you used to do as a child. You have so much life ahead of you to look forward to. Don't let the weekend go by without a little bit of enjoyment added to your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You want to be at the top of your game, and of course, this goes without saying, as Capricorn is known as the sign of work. But there comes a time when you need to step back and let someone else take the lead.

You don't have to sign up for every single thing just because everyone else is doing it. You aren't a slacker if you bow out. In fact, it shows that you know when to let go and when it's best to hang on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Stop second-guessing yourself. You made a decision weighing all the facts. So, now, it's time to hang in there and wait for the magic to happen.

It won't happen today or tomorrow, but with consistency and persistence the stars are going to align and everything will fall into place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You are doing the best that you can, and everyone has a moment of failure. You're not alone. This doesn't mean you're a 'less than' or that you're an imposter.

If you weren't supposed to be where you're at right now, you wouldn't be there.

You're here because this is what the universe has decided you're meant to do. Believe in yourself, even when you're scared.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.