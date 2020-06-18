Danny Masterson Rape Charge: Meet His Ex Bobette Riales, Who Claims He Repeatedly Raped Her While They Were Dating

This is the fifth woman who has made accusations against the actor.

After years of accusations, Danny Masterson has officially been arrested and charged with three counts of rape.

In the final episode of Leah Remini's Scientology series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aired August 26th, 2019, one of Masterson's exes, Chrissy Bixler, sat down with Remini to discuss the details of the night she claims Masterson allegedly raped her while she was unconscious after having dinner at a restaurant, and blacking out after two glasses of wine.

“I said 'I’m in a lot of pain,' I was bleeding. It was injured. I said, ‘What happened?’ And [Masterson] started laughing. And he said, ‘Oh, I had sex with you last night,’” she claimed. “And I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ And he said ‘Yeah,'” Bixler added, saying Masterson seemed unapologetic.

Bixler says she then brought the abuse up to the Church of Scientology, but they told her rape wasn't feasible in a consensual relationship. She left the church soon after.

Bixler is not the first woman who had claimed that Masterson raped her. Another woman, Bobette Riales, also came forward to accuse actor Danny Masterson of rape — bringing the total number of accusers to five.

Who is Bobette Riales?

Riales wrote on Twitter that when she dated the That 70s Show actor, he raped her multiple times.

"I stayed quiet long enough," she posted on December 20, 2017:

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

Riales tagged Chrissie Bixler in her post. Bixler was the first woman to claim that Masterson had assaulted her.

She said that while she was unconscious, he assaulted her at least twice during their six-year relationship. Bixler responded to Riales' post saying, "You are amazing."

"I'm so proud of you," Bixler went on. "He will never do this to another human being ever again. He's a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess: Our voice."

Steps were being taken against Masterson for the other four victims who say their attacks took places in the early 2000s. Due to the allegations, Netflix decided to write out his character in their original show, The Ranch.

Masterson denies all allegations against him.

He released the following statement after Netflix wrote him out of the show: “[I'm] very disappointed in Netflix’s decision... From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.”

The LAPD’s Rape and Homicide Division was investigating Masterson. Recently, it was revealed that, almost three years after Riales and Bixler came forward, Masterson had been arrested and charged on three counts of rape.

Masterson has been released on an over $3 million bail and will be arraigned on September 18th.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, the charges against him are for three separate incidents, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 and all took place at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

The press release also added that Masterson didn't receive charges for two additional cases because "one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged."

Masterson's attorney released a statement as well:

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify. Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

If Masterson is found guilty of the charges, he could be facing up to 45 years to life in prison.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in December 2017 and was updated with the latest information.