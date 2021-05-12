Courtney Stodden Doubles Down On Chrissy Teigen, Saying She Would ‘Tell Me To Kill Myself’ — And Teigen Apologizes

Courtney Stodden has opened up about threatening DMs and vicious tweets sent by Chrissy Teigen back in 2011.

Stodden was just 16 years old when they shot to fame after marrying “The Green Mile” actor Doug Hutchinson, who was 50 at the time.

The model and reality TV star now says the marriage was abusive and traumatic — and that the trauma was compounded by the bullying they received from Teigen and the media.

In March, Stodden called Teigen “hypocritical” after she temporarily deleted her Twitter due to the toxicity she said it breeds.

After Teigen came back on the app, Stodden doubled down on their accusations, revealing the damaging contents of Teigen’s comments.

In th aftermath, Teigen has finally apologized.

Teigen said she is "ashamed and completely embarrassed" at her past behavior, adding, "I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

What did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden on Twitter and in their DMs?

Teigen made several public tweets to Stodden in 2011 and 2012, saying things like, “go. to sleep. forever,” and "my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.”

Stodden claims Teigen’s comments were just as vicious behind the scenes in their DMs.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told The Daily Beast. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

At the time, Stodden was still a minor and says they seriously considered suicide five times during their marriage.

"There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies," they continued. "Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we're not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Courtney Stodden says ex-husband Doug Hutchinson was abusive.

In her most recent social media departure, Teigen reminded people to consider that you never know what someone is going through when you come at them online.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what the person portrays, or your intention,” she wrote on Twitter.

Stodden’s recent disclosure about the reality of their public and private life reveals that they were in need of this consideration from Teigen herself.

Stodden and Hutchinson finalized their divorce this year, but Stodden says they are still coming to terms with the reality that they were groomed into a marriage as a child.

“I started realizing what happened to me... I was over the relationship and wanted to move on, but when he left, I was terrified to be on my own,” they said. “I didn't know how to be on my own. I still don't have a license. I depended so much on him and he knew that.”

They also described Hutchinson as “manipulative” and a “master groomer” and claimed they were verbally abused throughout the marriage.

Stodden also says they were bullied by the media.

The lack of support and compassion shown by the media, along with bullying from people like Teigen, only further traumatized Stodden.

Stodden was branded a teen bride by the media after their mother gave legal consent for them to wed Hutchinson. They then became a source of ridicule in tabloids and on social media.

Stodden recalled being having their breasts examined with an ultrasound device in front of a live studio audience on Dr. Drew’s TV show while still a minor.

"I have a lot of trauma from that entire chapter in my life," they said. "And that's the time where you're developing — your brain's developing, you're becoming a woman. And as I'm forming, I am being mocked, overtly sexualized, abused — not only in my home, but internationally.”

Stodden called attention to the experiences of other young stars, including Britney Spears, who were hypersexualized while still too young to advocate for themselves.

Stodden has shown bravery and strength in calling out the grotesque behavior of their abuser, the media, and celebrities like Teigen, and also made it clear that the impacts of trauma are not easily healed.

"I don't feel light. I don't feel like things are so much better," Stodden said. "I hope that eventually I'll be able to find genuine happiness and shed the traumas of my past, but I just feel very pessimistic."

Following Teigen's apology, Stoddard shared a response with TMZ.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," Stoddard shared. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

