Why Did Chrissy Teigen Delete 60,000 Tweets From Her Timeline?

The Queen of Twitter is cleaning up her timeline for a heartbreaking reason.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, is known for her quick-witted comebacks and snarky clapbacks on Twitter; however, the former Sports Illustrated model and mother of two is fed up after some social media users accused her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, alleging that Chrissy and her husband John were on Epstein’s flight logs. To be clear, there is no evidence to support these accusations, nor have Teigen and/or Legend ever been formally accused of being involved with Epstein.

people still wasting time believing a 4chan flight manifest, I see. These people are so sick (and actually stupid) but mostly sick. And mostly stupid. I can’t bother to care anymore. https://t.co/fm3UzlVBBZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 3, 2020

The Cravings author has repeatedly slammed conspiracy theorists for these wild accusations, which have zero merit and are quite dangerous and ludacris allegations. So why did Chrissy Teigen delete over 60,000 tweets from her timeline, as well as block over one million people on Twitter?

I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the “just ignore them, they’re just trolls” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

Why did Chrissy delete 60,000 tweets?

To put it plain and simple, Chrissy Teigen deleted over 60,000 tweets from her Twitter timeline to protect her family.

I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative. https://t.co/isuEEW56fp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

Twitter users took to the social media platform to defend the cookbook author, with one writing, “Chrissy Teigen is a national treasure and anyone harassing her needs to get a life,” and another writing, “It’s unfortunate how many crazy people are coming at you for tweets yet turn a blind to everything going on around them that is negative or horrible in their own lives.”

Why do social media users believe Chrissy Teigen was involved with Epstein?

Many of these baseless claims stem from Chrissy’s 2013 tweets about the TLC show, Toddlers and Tiaras. Social media conspiracy theorists also claim that Chrissy Teigen’s name was on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs to his private island, which is knowingly referred to as “Pedophile Island.” To reiterate, there is no merit to these false accusations against Teigen.

What was Chrissy Teigen’s response?

Chrissy Teigen responded to one internet troll’s false claims by saying, “If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this ‘manifest’, I'd be a victim.”

if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this "manifest", I'd be a victim. https://t.co/4qvSpTjOSW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2020

Can Chrissy Teigen take legal action against Twitter users?

According to Teigen, she’s spoken to lawyers countless times about this issue, and there is seemingly nothing they can do about it as of right now.

If twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go. https://t.co/OsR9SPiWA8 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

In response to Chrissy’s tweet that read, “If twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go,” one Twitter user offered up some advice for the former model.

“If I was you, I’d be looking into legal action against them. They’re unhinged and possibly dangerous,” they wrote.

“it's too much time. I have a family and job and there are too many to target," she replied. "I've tried everything. every lawyer says it will take many years and not change a f****** thing. because they will ALWAYS be crazy.”

