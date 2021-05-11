Why Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship With Bill Gates Pushed Melinda To Meet With Divorce Lawyers In 2019

Bill Gates’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was a cause for concern in his marriage with Melinda Gates.

The couple recently announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, and some speculate that Melinda’s concern over her husband’s ties with Epstein may have been at the root of their separation.

According to friends of the couple, Gates’s ties to Epstein “still haunts” his wife who warned him to avoid the convicted sex offender in 2013.

Melinda is thought to have met with divorce lawyers in October 2019. Around the same time, a New York Times article detailed a night that Gates spent at Epstein’s mansion back in 2011.

In their joint statement, the couple revealed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” but gave no indication as to why.

Could it be that Bill Gates’s association with Jeffrey Epstein caused Melinda to file for divorce?

Bill Gates once stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

Gates is believed to have first met Epstein in 2011, 3 years after Epstein plead guilty to soliciting a minor for sex.

He emailed his colleagues after the meeting to say, "His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me."

He also mentioned “staying quite late,” after meeting “a very attractive Swedish woman and her daughter.” This is reported to be Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin, and her fifteen-year-old daughter.

However, a spokesperson for Gates said the comments referred to Epstein’s unique decor and “was in no way meant to convey a sense of interest or approval" toward the two women.

Melinda and Bill Gates met Epstein in 2013.

Gates met with the disgraced businessman at his Upper East Side home again in 2013, this time with his wife.

She was allegedly furious that Gates was associating with Epstein. It's said that Gates took a flight on Epstein’s jet and met with him at his mansion on another occasion in that same year.

As the federal charges against Epstein, for sex trafficking minors, were building in 2019, Gates clarified their relationship.

“I met him. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him,” he said, claiming he was advised to connect with Epstein in order to raise money for his philanthropic ventures.

He also said he didn’t attend any of Epstein’s infamous parties nor did Epstein ever donate money to his foundations.

Gates’s meeting with Epstein was a ‘turning point’ in his marriage.

According to The Daily Beast, her husband's interactions with Epstein were a “turning point” in which Melinda began to view their marriage differently.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The ties are said to have made Melinda uneasy. One associate in the technology industry told the outlet that most people close to Epstein had some level of knowledge about his pedophilia and his sex trafficking ring.

“If you ask Bill Gates, he’ll say, ‘Oh I had absolutely no idea he wasn’t up to anything of the highest moral character.’ But I seriously doubted Epstein’s moral character,” the source said.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in his jail cell, one month after being arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

Ten days later, the case against him was officially dismissed. However, there is still an ongoing investigation into potential co-conspirators.

The case has raised question marks about many of Epstein’s associations with friends and public figures like Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.