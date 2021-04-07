JoJo Siwa Comes Out As Pansexual, Cementing Her Spot As A Role Model For LGBTQ Youth

JoJo Siwa is getting even more candid about her sexuality, further establishing herself as a role model for LGBTQ youth.

After disclosing that she identifies as part of the LGBTQ community back in January and later confirming her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, Siwa clarified that she identifies as pansexual.

In speaking openly about her sexuality, Siwa declared, "I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy."

The social media sensation is beloved among grade-schoolers and preteens who watch her joyful content, listen to her music, and support her endless lines of merchandise.

Siwa has a powerful influence, making her coming-out story all the more celebratory as she lets her young followers in on the power of living authentically.

Why is JoJo Siwa coming out as pansexual now after previously refusing to give her sexuality by a specific label?

The 17-year-old former Dance Moms star says that, initially, she was reluctant to label her sexuality.

“I never wanted [coming out] to be a big deal," she said. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual ... But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," she adds. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Siwa says that she identifies with the term pansexual since it encompasses a more fluid perspective on sexuality.

Siwa says she knew she identified as LGBTQ since she was little and her mother did too. However, others weren’t so accepting.

Even a teen with her level of influence isn't immune to online homophobia.

Siwa recalls seeing comments from parents saying they would no longer let their children support her, but she didn’t let the backlash get to her.

“I don't want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren't going to support not only me but the LGBTQ community,” she says.

Siwa’s coming out paves the way for more LGBTQ representation.

With a following of 54 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Siwa’s coming-out journey matters.

She is a highly monetized young person whose videos have created a whole new kind of highly produced content other creators could only dream of replicating.

Siwa knew that in a world where so many people are forced to hide their sexuality in order to get or keep a jobs, coming out could have risked it all.

"I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life," Siwa says.

But she chose to do it anyway in a way that felt organic and true to her.

Siwa came out via a TikTok filmed in her bedroom and using "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga as the sound.

She also talked about it with her followers on Instagram Live before doing any press.

Siwa's coming out wasn’t a moment of struggle or a cloaked secret dug out by the media. Rather, Siwa tied her sexuality perfectly into her joyful, celebratory online presence that is all about teaching kids to be their happiest selves.

In spite of the backlash, the support for Siwa was monumental and hopefully sent a message to other LGBTQ youth that coming out doesn’t have to be so intimidating.

Leading a new generation of LGBTQ youth and allies, Siwa has cemented her place as a powerful role model spreading messages of self-love and acceptance.

"This is the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me."

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.