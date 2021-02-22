Meghan McCain Calls On Biden Administration To Fire Dr. Fauci And Hire Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

Meghan McCain came out firing on Monday’s episode of The View where she went on a rant and complained about not having received the vaccination yet for Covid-19.

One of the main takeaways from her argument was that she called on President Joe Biden and his administration to fire and replace Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

McCain, co-host of the show, blames the infectious disease expert for “inconsistent messaging” with regards to Covid-19 and the disbursement of its vaccine.

McCain began by sharing a clip that caused her frustration, which was of Dr. Fauci on CNN refusing to make a comment or give advice on how grandparents should visit their unvaccinated children.

He wanted to refer to his team and give a more concrete answer later on.

“There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” Dr. Fauci said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”

“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said.

McCain’s rant was prefaced by how she has “respect” for Covid-19 and how she did not want to come across like she was trying to “downplay” the pandemic that has taken over 500,000 American lives.

“That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued.

“And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”

“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain said. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony - i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

McCain went on to compare the situation in the United States with Israel, which reportedly has administered their vaccine to about half of their population.

“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said. “Get a shot, take a shot” — said a sign that McCain referred to. “It means to get the vaccine and go hang out with friends,” McCain said.

This was a point where McCain’s co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, pushed back in defense of the comparison between the two countries.

“You probably could get your shot, but you’re going to go outside and be surrounded by people who have not gotten their shot, and they don’t know yet whether — how protected you’re going be,” Goldberg said. “This is all stuff that we’ll know when the science makes sense, or we could have them just say, yeah, and then we’ll get them on the other side when he’s wrong.”

McCain interrupted Goldberg in an attempt to clarify the gravity of her remarks saying, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”

This led to Goldberg talking over her co-host and throwing the show to a commercial. It was what seemed to be an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

I’m not trusting you. I certainly trust Dr. Fauci because of his lifetime of expertise. This damn virus is mutating and they constantly learn new things. Why is that so hard to understand? — Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) February 22, 2021

Since the episode of the show aired, many people have spoken out on social media about McCain’s comments.

Many people are against what she is saying, taking to the defense of Dr. Fauci and the Biden administration.

Although her opinion isn’t shared by the majority of the U.S. population, she is entitled to her opinion and to voice those opinions on an opinion-based show.

We must look at the situation as a society and determine if this really does call for some action.

Dr. Fauci has an accomplished enough career to be in the position that he’s in. It's also is a tough job when a pandemic such as Covid-19 is constantly changing and mutating.

Let’s just hope the virus goes away soon and then everyone will be happy.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.