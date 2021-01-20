12 Sweetest Things Joe Biden Has Said About His Wife — New First Lady, Jill Biden

This morning, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president.

His wife, Jill, was right by his side, as she has been for more than two decades.

Joe met Jill through his brother in 1975. The then-senator had lost his first wife and infant daughter to a car accident three years earlier. His two sons, Hunter and Beau, survived the crash.

Joe proposed to Jill five times before she agreed to marry him.

His sons quickly learned to view her as their own mom; according to Joe’s memoirs, Hunter and Beau never used the phrase “step-mother” to describe Jill.

Their daughter, Ashley Biden, was born in 1981, completing the happy family.

Jill has always backed Joe’s political pursuits and he, in turn, supports her career as an educator.

Joe and Jill were shaken by yet another tragedy when Beau suddenly succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. Throughout this devastating experience, the couple found strength in one another, and in their remaining children and grandchildren.

These twelve quotes from Joe Biden about Jill demonstrate the loving and supportive bond between the two.

1. On his decision to marry Jill:

“Beau said, ‘We think we should marry Jill. What do you think, Dad?’ ‘I think that’s a pretty good idea,’ I told them. I’ll never forget how good I felt at that moment.”

2. On the secret to their lasting commitment:

“We really are each other’s best buddy.”

3. On Jill’s best qualities:

“She is so damn tough and loyal.”

4. On Jill’s role in protecting him from rogue protestors at a Los Angeles Rally:

"I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service. Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what."

5. On his admiration for Jill:

“The truth is, she’s the strongest person I know. She has a backbone like a ramrod; she loves fiercely, cares deeply.”

6. On his faith in Jill:

"I've never, ever doubted that anything she set her mind to, she could do."

7. On her values and career:

“Jill's a mom, a military mom, an educator. She's dedicated her life to education but teaching isn't just what she does. It's who she is. For American educators, this is a great day for you all. You going to have one of your own in the White House. And Jill is going to make a great first lady. I’m so proud of her.”

8. On the good times they have together:

“The campaign trail is always more fun when you join, @drbiden.”

9. On his debt to her:

“As I’ve said many times before, I’m Jill’s husband. And I would not be here without (her) love and support.”

10. On her early connection with his kids:

“I marveled at the way she let the boys come to her. I’m not sure I would have had her patience. It didn’t happen right away, but I’ll never forget how it felt the first time I saw her open her arms and brace herself for a running hug from Beau and Hunter.”

11. On their anniversary:

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life and the life of my love, @DrBiden. I’m forever grateful you agreed to spend the rest of your life with me. I love you, Jilly!”

12. On the healing power of Jill’s love:

“She gave me back my life…. She made me start to think my family might be whole again.”

Allie McGlone is a writer who covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including pop culture and entertainment.