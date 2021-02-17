Watching 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Made Me Realize How Little Black History We Teach In Schools

Judas and the Black Messiah is a powerful film — and an important one.

Released on February 12th on HBO Max, the film follows the last few months of Chairman Fred Hampton’s life of the Illinois Black Panther Party. But more importantly, it shows the infiltration of the FBI, by FBI informant William O’Neal, who was offered a plea deal to get close to Hampton and gather intelligence on him.

Prior to the release of the film, I knew a little about Fred Hampton and his untimely demise at the age of 21. I also knew a little about William O’Neal and the unfortunate life path that led him to be practically coerced and used by the FBI so he could avoid jail time.

But I didn’t know enough. And I didn’t know enough because I was never taught about Fred Hampton, or really about the Black Panthers at all, when I was in public school.

I think the first time I heard about the Black Panthers was when I was 15 and in my junior year of high school. But even then, information was limited.

Finishing the film Judas and the Black Messiah, I was left with questions, mostly about the American educational system. Specifically: Why are U.S. public schools not educating students about Black History in its full extent?

“The Black Panthers are the single greatest threat to our national security. Our counterintelligence program must prevent the rise of a Black messiah from among their midst,” were the words of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

Hoover's words, in and of them themselves, many hint as to why many people, Black and white, have never truly learned about the Black Panther Party.

In their time, the Black Panther Party was regarded as an organization very similar to the KKK, especially by many white people within the justice system, like Hoover.

People like Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, Huey P. Newton, Assata Shakur, and even Malcolm X were labeled as terrorists — they were seen as threats to America’s national security. And most, if not all, of them were put on a hit list and many were murdered by the FBI and police.

That's our country's history. Because Black History is also America’s history.

No one is doing anyone any favors by sugarcoating or keeping out certain moments in history that were impactful and important.

I went to a predominantly Black high school, and a lot of Black history was taught to me, which I’m extremely thankful for, though I often wish I was taught more.

But I talk to some of my other Black friends who weren’t afforded that same luxury, who went to predominantly white schools, and I wonder why they weren’t taught the same information.

BLACK history is American history. There is no America without it. — J B (@justbeslick) February 9, 2021

Why is slavery limited to one chapter? Why are historic figures like Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X, and even people like Angela Davis, and Assata Shakur, not talked about extensively in history classes?

Why is it that we spend months talking about WW1 and WW2, and months talking about European history, but we only spend a few hours on Africa and on Civil Rights?

Movies like Judas and the Black Messiah, The Hate U Give, Fruitvale Station, Selma, and 13th, should be required viewing for all Americans.

Books like The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Seize The Time: The Story of the Black Panther Party and Huey P. Newton, and Are Prisons Obsolete?, should be put in the public school curriculum all across America.

People talk about living in a post-racial society, but we cannot even begin to think about that if the majority of white America isn’t familiar with it's horrid and brutal past.

Because I’ll say it again: Black History is America’s History.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.