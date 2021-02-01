10 Resources to Help You Learn About Afro-Latinx identities During Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month, we must not forget that much of Latin America's history is interconnected with the Black diaspora.

Afro-Latinx folks are very much the bridge between Latinx folks and African-Americans, often thought to be two separate identities that cannot co-exist.

This is because a lot of the history we learn about Latin America and the Caribbean is typically white-washed — if it's even told. In the media, the Latinx folks we see are frequently light-skinned, white Latinas, such as Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Eva Longoria.

However, Afro-Latinx people have always existed. AfroLatinidad is a part of the LAC (Latin American and Caribbean) story and should not only be honored during Black History Month, but every time we talk about LAC history.

Here are some resources that’ll help educate you on AfroLatinidad and Afro-Latinx identities during Black history month.

@theafrolatindiaspora

The mission of this Instagram account has always been to uplift the history and visibility of Afro-Latinx people. From educational videos and graphics to social media reposts of Afro-Latinx icons, this account is the account to follow to see engaging posts and learn more about your Afro-Latinx history.

@afrolatinas_

This page specifically amplifies Afro-Latina power and celebrates the beauty and diversity of Afro Latina women. You’ll find Afro-Latina owned businesses, posts celebrating Afro-Latina university graduates and posts educating the community about AfroLatinidad.

@afrolatinxproject

Need to brush up on your terminologies? This page has got you. From Afro-Latinx identities 101 to more recent pop culture analysis, this page will challenge you to think about identity in a new way.

@r29somos

While this page moreso celebrates the Latinx heritage generally, this page is also good about educating readers the differences between Latinx and Afro-Latinx cultures. The goal of this page is to smash white supremacy and uplift racial justice in a way that centers Latinx and Afro-Latinx people.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Offering insight into the history of Black Latin Americans, this book has scholarly essays, memoirs, newspapers, articles, poetry, short stories, and interviews that will challenge that notion that Black and Latinx are two distinct identities. This book explores the contributions of Afro-Latinx folks in history and offers a new perspective on Afro-Latinx culture, ethnicity, identity and politics.

This book explores the history of the African diaspora from the 1800’s to the 2000’s. How did the African diaspora affect Latin America? How did it shape the political, social and economic situations? For those of you wanting to connect with this history, this is the book for you.

Pero Like

Pero Like is a video project straight from Buzzfeed that explores Latinx identities and culture. On Pero Like, you’ll see a series of videos exploring Afro-Latinx identities through comedy, education and interviews. One particular favorite is Afro-Latino Experts Talk About Racism Within Our Community, where Pero Like brings in experts to talk about the Afro-Latinx identity, the term, it’s history and what it means to them.

Afro Latinas on Amara La Negra, Colorism and Black History by Essence

In this video, you’ll get to hear and witness expert Afro-Latinas talk about the basics of the Afro-Latin identity and what it means to them. So for those of you who need a 101, this is the video for you.

Who Gets To Identify As Afro-Latino? by REMEZCLA

Another great Afo-Latinx 101 video that interviews a series of Afro-Latinx folks on the term and what it has come to mean for them through their experiences.

theGrio

theGrio has a series of videos that explore AfroLatindad, including Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico and theGrio's panel discussion on the Afro-Latina experience w/ Natasha S. Alford. These videos offer a more in-depth exploration of AfroLatinidad, the experience and the term.

Angelique Beluso is a sex educator and writer who covers feminism, pop culture and relationship topics. Follow her @AngeliqueBeluso