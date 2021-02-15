My Vet Shamed Me For Not Having The Money To Save My Cat

I remember the day we noticed that it looked like his heart was beating faster. We figured we should take him to the vet’s office. Hopefully, it would be like last year, a simple fix, and he’d be fine.

If he wasn’t, we didn’t know if we’d bring him home or put him to sleep.

It was on a Tuesday when I put him into his carrier. He went without much resistance. I had to stuff his fluffy tail in after him, but I made sure the gate was secure once that was in.

Normally, I would stick my fingers through the metal squares, but I didn’t. I was simultaneously freaking out and shutting down.

While in the car, he let out some strange meows, I still didn’t reach behind my chair to soothe him. When we were waiting in the veterinary office's parking lot, Andy suggested I get in the backseat to be with Yoshi, and I declined. I thought my being next to him would complicate the social distancing when the veterinary aid came to get him.

I remembered speaking to my friend, who had recently put her senior dog to sleep a couple of weeks prior. She had spent thousands of dollars, and her dog had spent his final nights at the hospital, and she regretted it all.

The tech came and got Yoshi, and Andy and I waited while listening to the woman standing outside her car, shouting at someone inside the office.

When the doctor called, she said something about low oxygen in Yoshi’s blood and him having trouble breathing. I thought of my friend’s vet bills and how I only had about $900 in the bank.

“What’s your budget?” the Vet asked as if reading my mind.

“Six hundred?”

“That’s not very much to work with. You don’t want to spend it all on diagnostics and then not be able to afford treatment.”

Here’s where I made my fatal, for Yoshi, mistake. I could have asked them to do some simple tests and then tried to put the money together or see if they had a payment plan.

But my mind wasn’t on crowdsourcing funds but on the suffering I’d witnessed when my cat’s lives were prolonged when they shouldn’t have been.

“So, I guess I have to put him to sleep?”

“Yes.”

There were no condolences or suggestions of alternatives. I could have brought him home, but I didn’t want to cause him any additional pain.

The tech came out to get us, and we could go into the exam room with him. I hugged him, petted him a little, but not enough to show him the depth of love I had for him.

“You can’t tell, but he’s one of the best cats,” I said through the tears.

“He’s very pretty,” she replied as if she was remarking on the vegetable display in a grocery store.

“Do you want me to come back in 5 minutes or 15?” The doctor asked.

At this point, Andy and I were both feeling as if we might faint. I thought the longer it was drawn out; the more Yoshi would suffer.”

“5 minutes.”

When she returned, she gave him the sedative, and he melted down onto the exam table. Before I could say or do anything, she gave him the other shot ending his life.

“His heart has stopped.” She said as if she was accusing me of being the cause.

Why didn’t I stop her before she gave him the sedative?

Andy and I didn’t stay with his lifeless body. We had to get out of there before we both passed out, so we left.

She treated me as if Yoshi was an inconvenience, and I wanted to get rid of him. She made me feel like a bad pet parent who gave up too easily when I was overwhelmed and devastated in reality.