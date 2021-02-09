Is North West The Next Bob Ross? See The Incredible Painting Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Gushing About

It should come as no surprise that a Kardashian is going viral.

This time, it’s Kim Kardashian West's daughter, North West, who is going viral for her Bob Ross-esque painting that is so good, it has people guessing if she really painted it.

The landscape painting captioned, “My little artist North,” contains a signature with the name “North,” followed by a smiley face.

The painting done by the 7-year-old contained a large snowy mountain in the background and a beautiful stream leading up to the foreground, which contained large trees on a grassy and colorful hill.

Is North West the next Bob Ross?

Read on for all the details about North's impressive talent, as well as what social media users are saying about the painting.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s daughter North is already painting masterpieces at 7 years old pic.twitter.com/uR1cBENJE9 — Rap All-Stars (@RapAllStars) February 8, 2021

A TikTok user — who claims her mom is North West's art teacher — says the painting is real.

Upon going viral, a TikTok user by the name of “camrynfred,” who is allegedly the art teacher’s daughter, posted a video to her TikTok explaining her evidence.

She shows how her mother teaches all students how to paint the same painting in the curriculum she teaches. In the video, she shows an image with the date of September 9, 2006, where her younger self is posing next to the same painting.

Kim K. came to her daughter's defense after social media users began to speculate about the validity of the painting.

As North's painting blew up on social media, Kim released a statement regarding all the backlash and hate that her daughter is undeservedly getting.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kim uploaded the painting again with the caption, “Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby’s masterpieces.”

Many people believed that North’s painting was not actually done by her, though, which caused Kim to be upset — and rightly so.

The Skims founder uploaded an additional statement on her Instagram Story about the painting, writing:

"Don't play with me when it comes to my children!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things then try to accuse them of not being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT."

Also, the fact that grown men and women are trying to downplay a child's talents via social media is more telling of them than it is North West or Kim Kardashian.

Other social media users also quickly came to North's defense, with one Twitter user writing, "I actually do believe that North West painted that landscape oil painting because I was one of those kids."

Another said, "The amount of people saying that north can’t follow a bob ross tutorial is actually rude. She’s smart. She has access to YouTube and art materials. It’s only her age that got ppl tripping."

Let’s hope this hasn’t discouraged Kim from showing off her daughter’s work because from what we know, there are only more masterpieces to come.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.