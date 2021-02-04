Chadwick Boseman Deserves Every One Of His History-Making SAG Nominations, And You Can't Tell Me Otherwise

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, also known as SAG, have finally released their list of nominations for this year's awards.

There are many talented actors/actresses who’ve been acknowledged, from Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You to Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton.

But, there’s one specific actor who’s made SAG history with four nominations in a single year, and it’s the late Chadwick Boseman.

It’s a bittersweet moment indeed, as Chadwick is being nominated for the last two films he acted in before his death, with his lead performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, and his work in the ensembles of both films.

As a fan of Chadwick from first seeing him in 42 as Jackie Robinson, it makes me extremely happy that he is being recognized as an extraordinary actor.

But, it’s also despairing to know that these nominations and critical acclaim are coming after his death. It hurts that Chadwick isn’t here to enjoy his performances and see the amazing feedback he’s received.

It’s so obvious when watching Chadwick on screen that acting was something he loved to do. He was dedicated to portraying every role he was given, and he brought everything to any film he was casted in. Whether he was playing Black Panther, or James Brown.

Chadwick Boseman.

He was too young, was so talented & meant so much to many communities; & he made movies while undergoing grueling cancer treatment.



A real life hero. — (@karenheff) February 4, 2021

It’s even evident in the fact that Chadwick kept his cancer a secret because he didn’t want different treatment. He wanted to be able to continue being an actor without his illness getting in the way.

Which is something I can’t imagine doing myself, and wholeheartedly applaud Chadwick Boseman for doing.

It takes a special kind of soul to continue wanting to entertain and bring happiness to others when you’re battling with something as draining as cancer. But Chadwick had that ambition, and it showed. His SAG nominations are something to celebrate for him, and it’s not something to take away or criticize.

He’s not being acknowledged because he’s not here anymore – he’s being acknowledged because he’s a damn good actor and everyone has noticed it.

It’s truly a historic moment, and a huge sign of just how respected Chadwick is among his fellow actors.

I couldn’t be happier to witness this moment that means so much for not only Chadwick, but many Black people who praised him for giving them a strong representation of Black power and culture on screen.

Beautiful, indeed. SAG/Oscar worthy performances by Chadwick Boseman. Raw and soulful is an understatement. What makes it even more heart wrenching is knowing he is no longer with us, and we’ve been robbed of his brilliance forever. https://t.co/AojoswnirC — RunsWWolves (@CantilloRuns) February 4, 2021

These nominations lie far beyond many people even realize. It’s a testament to how far Black people can go – and how much we can achieve.

Chadwick Boseman showed that we can exist outside of trauma. We can be superheroes. We can be rulers of countries. But we can also portray these strong characters and be recognized for the unbelievable talent.

I'm honored to have witnessed Chadwick's roles onscreen and to have been able to see his career — as shortlived as it was.

It's dejecting to think about how much he still had left to give — and how much he had been fighting to continue to showcase his love for acting. But, it's peaceful to know that even after his death, that Chadwick Boseman is still being recognized for his unbelievable talents and his unrelenting strength that was obvious when he was on-screen and when he was off-screen.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram