'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Off The Market! Meet Her Hunky New Boyfriend, Adam Woolard

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has a new mystery man in her life – and fans think they know who he is!

Hannah was photographed at a romantic dinner in Nashville on January 21, alongside a bearded man whose face was unfortunately obscured by fruit platters.

She later posted an Instagram Story getting cozy with a companion, who fans presume to be the same mysterious man, but his face and identity remained unrevealed.

Despite these visual setbacks, many believe they have identified the man in the picture as Adam Woolard, a little-known model living in the Los Angeles area.

Who is Hannah Brown's boyfriend, Adam Woolard?

Here's everything you need to know about Brown's hot new flame.

He’s a jack of all trades.

Besides being a model, Woolard’s Instagram bio describes him as a “Meditation/Lifestyle Coach,” as well as a sales and public relations worker for the clothing company Greg Lauren.

According to his LinkedIn, he has also worked as a budget coach, a banker, and a treasury manager.

He’s educated.

Woolard has a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and finance from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and an MBA from Lipscomb University.

Guess he had to learn all those skills somewhere!

He keeps to himself.

Adam Woolard’s Instagram, which Hannah follows, is set to private; and he has just over two thousand total followers – a far cry from Hannah’s two and a half million.

He does charity work.

Woolard currently volunteers as a Big Brother in Tennessee and serves as a board intern for the organization.

He is also a member of Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner selection committee.

He’s a hunk!

The Work Talent website describes Woolard as 6’1” and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The model often sports a well-groomed scruff of facial hair.

Hannah has opened up recently about struggling with romantic relationships.

She posted a YouTube video in November to announce that she had begun online dating. “I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me,” Brown said.

You can watch the video above.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The reality star also met with a matchmaker shortly afterward. In this subsequent video, Brown revealed that she had not really dated since her Bachelorette stint in 2019, admitting “it got really hard for me.”

She also confessed to having some disappointing experiences with online dating in recent weeks.

However, Hannah went on to say, “I think I am truly ready to be able to give and receive love again.”

She said she was looking for a man who is “honest,” “passionate” and driven to succeed; as well as someone fun yet stable.

However, self-love seems to be Hannah’s main focus as of late.

“I’m finally learning (that) saying how I feel and acknowledging it is so important,” she told viewers.

Brown said she was focusing on herself and not desperate for a relationship but was open to whatever might come along.

Looks like what came along was Adam Woolard!

The relationship seems to have been confirmed after photos surfaced Monday afternoon of the two holding hands on a stroll through Venice Beach.

The lovebirds wore matching jackets and laughed over their masks.

We hope Hannah and her new beau are as happy as they look!

Allie McGlone is a writer who covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including pop culture and entertainment.