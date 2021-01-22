'Too Hot To Handle' Star Francesca Farago Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend In Mexico — Meet Demi Sims!

Following her role on the 2020 Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle, Francesca Farago has fallen into the public eye.

Farago is renowned for her beauty; and since she split from costar Harry Jowsey, the model’s relationship status has been subject to broad speculation.

She has been linked to numerous public figures, including Bachelorette alum Jef Holm and controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

The stunning star recently revealed her new romance with Demi Sims, a 23-year-old television personality from Essex.

Who is Francesca Farago's girlfriend, Demi Sims?

Here is all you need to know about Francesca Farago’s new relationship.

She’s a fellow reality star.

Sims joined the cast of British reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex in 2018, starring alongside older siblings Chloe and Charlie Sims.

She was also featured on the seventh season of Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

Sims is a social media influencer as well. She models on Instagram and has worked as a makeup artist and a brand ambassador for numerous clothing and makeup companies.

She’s an advocate for acceptance.

Sims came out as bisexual at the age of 19 and has spoken out about struggling with her identity in the years prior. In a live interview with activist Vas J Morgan, she told fans, “there’s nothing wrong with being different.”

In 2019 Sims revealed that she is affected by vitiligo, a condition that causes uneven skin pigmentation. She advised her Instagram audience to “be true to yourself and don’t hide what makes you different.”

They’ve been talking for a while.

Fans began speculating about a romance between the two women earlier this month, as they left a barrage of amorous comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

“You’re perfect baby,” Farago wrote on one bikini-clad photo of Sims. “You’re mine baby,” the influencer replied. On January 15th, Francesca hinted at the relationship when she responded to another comment asking her “who’s bae?” The model replied by simply tagging Sims’s account.

The reality stars went public with their romance the next day when both shared photos of the two kissing.

They just determined their relationship.

The couple became official on January 18th during a cute candle-lit dinner in Mexico.

Sims shared the sweet moment on her Instagram story, revealing that Farago had spelled out “girlfriend” in rose petals on the beach.

They’re packing on the PDA.

Demi and Francesca have been publicly loved-up for the past few days, and their photos and Instagram feeds include plenty of canoodling.

In one video, an onlooker shouts at the lovebirds to “get a room” as they kiss in a Mexican bar.

In the context of the pandemic, he has a point!

They really like each other.

Demi waxed poetic over Francesca in an Instagram caption on Thursday, saying “my heart is so full of you, I can barely call it my own.”

The two women have been living it up on their tropical getaway, and both of their feeds are filled with sun-soaked kissed, matching outfits, and romantic meals at elaborate restaurants.

“I’m the luckiest girl alive,” Francesca proclaimed.

