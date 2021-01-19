12 Sweetest Things Doug Emhoff Has Said About His Wife – Future Vice President, Kamala Harris

On January 20th, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the US.

No one could be more supportive of her historic win than Doug Emhoff, her husband of seven years, and the soon-to-be first male spouse of a VP.

The two met on a blind date and tied the knot in 2014.

Emhoff has been a loving husband and an avid supporter of Harris’s political career, and he can’t seem to stop gushing about his pride in her achievements on social media and in interviews.

These twelve quotes from Doug Emhoff prove he is a loving and devoted partner to Harris, and the supportive “second gentleman” our country needs.

1. On his first date with Harris:

“I was a little nervous. She was wearing this brown leather jacket, jeans, and her now-famous Chucks. It was love at first sight. It really was.”

2. On their instant connection:

"I didn't want [our first date] to end. And so the next morning, I pulled the move of emailing her with my availabilities for the next four months, including long weekends. And I said something like, 'I'm too old to hide the ball. You're great. I want to see if we can make this work. Here's when I'm available next.' And I guess it worked."

3. On his proposal:

“We were in the apartment, literally talking about whether to get, you know, pad thai or something like that. She said, ‘What’s wrong Dougie?’ And I just said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ She goes, ‘Oh, ok, that’s good. Do you want chicken or fish?’ I said, ‘No, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And I got down on one knee.”

4. On his wife’s influence:

“She just works hard, and she’s relentless. It’s just incredible how much she does. And I’m looking over and she’s looking [back] and she goes, ‘What are you doing, Dougie? You working?’ And I say, ‘Yep! Yes, honey.’... (She has) really elevated my game.”

5. On Kamala’s choice to drop out of the 2020 presidential race:

“She made that decision, and I would have supported whatever she decided. But I’m not her political adviser. I’m her husband. And so my role was to be there for her, to love her, to have her back, to talk it through, to help her.”

6. On his support for the Biden-Harris campaign:

"I understand the role she's taking and the role that Joe and Jill are taking on, too, and become very close with them. So, I support her, I support them. And that's important, 'cause what they're doing is so much. And they're walking into so many different crises. The American people hired them for change and to get us outta these things. And I'm gonna do everything I can to help them."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

7. On Kamala’s personality:

"She's down-to-earth. People ask me all the time, 'What's she really like?' I said, she's shockingly normal. And I think that is really an extension of who she really is."

8. On how her love inspires him:

“She saw something in me, I guess that I didn’t know was there, but it’s there.”

9. On his admiration for his wife:

“I understand how much she puts into it — how much heart and soul goes into it to get to where she’s gotten and to do it on the level she does it. It’s remarkable.”

10. On their love story:

“Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation.”

11. On his role in the election process:

“I’m humbled, I’m honored to have put it all on hold — my career, family life, everything — to help Kamala on this campaign and really help Joe.”

12. On his ongoing pride and devotion:

“I’m so proud of what you did, so proud of what you will do, and as always, will be right by your side for all of it. Love, D.”

Allie McGlone is a writer who covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including pop culture and entertainment.