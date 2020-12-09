Ariana Wolk, Granddaughter Of Charles Manson Victim, Brutally Stabbed To Death By Copycat

Tragedy has struck this family yet again.

Ariana Wolk, granddaughter of Charles Manson victim Rosemary LaBianca, was found brutally stabbed to death in her apartment in Denver, Colorado in July of this year.

Wolk was stabbed multiple times in the neck and was found “in a pool of blood in her bed,” and her senseless murder was eerily similar to her grandmother’s 1969 murder.

24-year-old Jose Sandoval-Romero has been charged in connection to her murder, and reportedly confessed to authorities just four days after committing the heinous crime.

“During his interview with law enforcement, Sandoval-Romero admitted that he had stabbed Ms. Wolk, fled the scene, and discarded his bloody clothes before fleeing to Colorado Springs,” the DA’s office said.

Who is Ariana Wolk?

Read on for everything to know about Ariana Wolk and how you can help her family in wake of her senseless murder.

This piece of shit, Jose Sandoval/Romero murdered 40 year old Ariana Wolk in her Denver apartment on July, 3, 2020.

Ms. Wolk was the granddaughter of Rosemary La Bianca, who was murdered by the Manson cult on August 10, 1969 in their LA home. pic.twitter.com/KjGLvs1y7c — Protect America (@Morrison19431) August 4, 2020

She was a mother.

Ariana Wolk was a 40-year-old mother of one. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, her son, Xander, was “the joy of her life.”

Wolk also worked as a “self-employed Human Services Specialist” in the greater Denver area for the last seven years.

Ariana Wolk’s friend said she was wildly popular in high school.

Wolk’s dear friend, Maya Halverson Baldwin, said she was always loving, caring, and popular with the boys in school.

“Ariana was a beautiful sweet person, loving mother to her son Xander and a stunningly gorgeous girl in our small seaside town,” Baldwin said.

Article continues below

“Every boy I knew in our tiny graduating class was at one time or another in love with Ari… it was funny to me to watch them catch 'Ariana fever' like a dose of chicken pox,” she remembered.

Ariana Wolk’s death rocked the small community she grew up in.

Even though Ariana Wolk lived in Colorado at the time she was murdered, she grew up in the small California coastal town of Carpentaria.

"I was aware that she had split with her son's father, but we had both been busy the last few years, so I wasn't in frequent contact. To hear of her murderous death was an absolute gut punch. Her poor son. Her last moments, the terror she must have felt, all gripped my mind," she said.

"Her death is shocking and tragic. It's hard for me to even visualize what happened, she was a tall strong woman,” Baldwin added.

Ariana Wolk’s grandmother, Rosemary LaBianca, was one of Charles Manson’s victims.

Wolk’s murder was eerily similar to her grandmother’s 1969 murder, which was conducted at the hands of the infamous serial killer, Charles Manson, and three of his followers.

On August 10, 1969, Manson and his followers entered the Los Feliz, California home of Rosemary LaBianca and her husband, Leno.

The couple owned a chain of grocery stores at the time, and were stabbed over a dozen times by the murderous crew. Leno was left with a carving fork sticking out of him, and had the word “war” carved into his skin.

Wolk’s mother, Suzan, who was 21 years old at the time, didn’t live with the couple, but were among those who discovered their bodies the next day.

How to help Ariana Wolk’s family:

Ariana Wolk’s sister, Ronni Wolk, set up a GoFundMe page for Ariana, as well as her son, Xander. You can donate to their fundraisers by clicking here.

May Ariana Wolk rest in peace, and our deepest condolences go out to her friends, family, and loved ones.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.