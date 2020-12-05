Cute Details About Pat Sajak's Relationship With Wife Lesly Brown

Pay Sajak is known everywhere as the famous host of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune.

He's been the host for the past 37 years. In all his years as host of the game show, he has received 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host and he won three times.

After all that experience, you'd think he was an expert at dealing with personal interactions when shooting live television, but unfortunately, his years may have caught up with him when he snapped at a contestant for being "ungrateful".

He apologized before the episode was over but the meltdown got some viewers a bit peeved off.

We all know his name and face but who is Pat Sajak's wife to whom he goes home every night?

Who is Pat Sajak's wife, Lesly Brown?

Lesly Brown is a Maryland native who attended The University of Maryland where she studied television production graduating with a Bachelors's in 1986.

She also has two sisters named Kelly and Wendy.

She was born to a dentist, Michale, and his wife Maria.

What does Lesly Brown do for a living?

While she was in school she appeared as a Playboy Mode in a 1988 issue of the magazine.

When she met Sajak she was an aspiring actress, but her only filmography to date is guest appearances on Wheel of Fortune.

After they married, Brown briefly thought of pursuing a career as a lawyer but ultimately decided to be a stay-at-home mom and photgrapher.

How old is Lesly Brown?

Lesly Brown is 55 years old.

She was born on 18 February 1965, making her an Aquarius.

Pat Sajak is 74 years old, nineteen years older than his wife.

Sajak was born on October 26, 1946, making him a Scorpio.

How Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown meet?

Lesly Brown met Pat Sajak through a mutual friend who introduced them at a sports bar in 1988.

The beginning of their relationship was strictly platonic— but that didn't last long as the couple got married in 1989.

They've been happily married for 31 years.

Who is Pat Sajaks' first wife, Sherrill Sajak?

Sherrill Sajak was Pat Sajak's first wife. Pat Sajak was fresh from a divorce when he met Brown.

Sajak met his first wife in 1978 and married her a year later.

The couple allegedly decided to separate in 1986 due to the amount of time Sajak put into Wheel of Fortune, which meant and less time with his wife.

Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak have two children.

Their oldest is Patrick Michael James Sajak who was born on September 22, 1990, making him a Virgo.

Then came Maggie Marie Sajak, who has made a name for herself in county music.

She was born on January 5, 1995, making her a Capricorn.

Pat Sajak's net worth is $70 million.

