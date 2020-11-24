Richard Schiff Recovering From Covid-19 — Meet His Wife, Sheila Kelley

"I love my wife," said American actor and director, Richard Schiff, "but sometimes not so much. Frustration and fights can muck up a good thing. And just when a thing can move past differences and into the realm of peace and prosperity, another thing - an old idea or new interpretation or any spark that relights the paradigms that comfort us — will keep us where we are, where it is safe."

Richard Schiff is currently recovering from COVID-19.

On November 16, 2020 he tweeted, “I was just taken off Oxygen!! Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you."

His wife, Sheila Kelley, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She, too, is doing better, Schiff reported, prompting interest in her identity.

Who is Richard Schiff's wife, Sheila Kelley?

Sheila Roseline Kelley was born on October 9, 1961, which makes her a Libra.

She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Sheila Kelley is a television actress.

As a television actress, she has starred in The Good Doctor, NCIS, Gossip Girl, Lost, The Sopranos, The Jennie Project, MDS, The Division, Family Law, ER, Touched by an Angel, Sisters, Wings, L.A. Law, and Thirtysomething.

She's also starred in a variety of films.

Sheila Kelley is most well-known for her appearances in Tonight’s the Night, The Betty Ford Story, Terrorist on Trial: The United States vs. Salim Ajami, Some Girls, The Fulfillment of Mary Gray, Private Debts, Breaking In, Staying Together, Mortal Passions, Where the Heart Is, The Chase, Soapdish, Pure Luck, Wild Blade, Passion Fish, Singles, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Mona Must Die, A Passion to Kill, One Fine Day, Sante Fe, Nurse Betty, Dancing at the Blue Iguana, Mozart and the Whale, Bloodworth, and Last Weekend.

She's also worked behind the scenes on a couple of films.

As a producer, she worked on Dancing at the Blue Iguana.

She worked as pole dancing choreographer on an episode of Desperate Housewives titled, “You Gotta Get a Gimmick.” She was also given a special thanks in the documentary film, “Why I Dance.”

To prepare for her role in Dancing at the Blue Iguana, she had to learn how to strip.

To prepare for the role of “Stormy,” Sheila Kelley had to learn how to pole dance and perform a striptease.

After this experience, she combined her skill set as a stripper and ballet dancer to design a dance workout for women.

The workout routine is called “S Factor” and can be found in the form of several exercise DVDs.

She loves to read books.

On September 12, 2020, she posted a photo of her reading Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav.

Apart from engaging with literature, her pandemic goals are to get back into her pole dancing routines.

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley married in 1999.

The two have been together ever since.

They have two children named Gus and Ruby.

