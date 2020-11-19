Is Harvey Weinstein Dying Of COVID? Details About His Failing Health

Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been hospitalized with a high fever after a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus while serving his sentence in prison.

Weinstein is reportedly receiving care for his ailments at a prison hospital, and according to law enforcement officials familiar with the situation, it’s not looking good.

With news of Weinstein’s ongoing health issues, everyone is asking the same thing:

Is Harvey Weinstein dying of COVID?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Weinstein was tested for COVID on Nov. 17.

Although representatives for the 68-year-old producer have yet to confirm whether or not he tested positive for COVID, sources close to the situation think it’s likely he received a positive test result, as he’s been in isolation for the past 72 hours.

Reps for Weinstein said he “has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful."

"It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis,” Harvey’s camp said in another statement.

“We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” they added.

Weinstein was thought to have contracted COVID back in March.

After Weinstein complained of chest pains back in March of this year, he was rushed to the hospital and treated for his ailments.

However, he was never officially diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that’s still plaguing the nation more than one year after the first official case was recorded overseas.

Social media users had mixed responses upon hearing the news.

Weinstein, who has been accused of rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault by more than 80 women in the entertainment industry, is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted of rape and assault charges earlier this year.

“I don't wish anyone with COVID-19 anything bad but I will not include him in my prayers just like I didn't include Trump in my prayers. I assume Harvey Weinstein has people in his life who love him and will pray for him. Right now I'm concerned with my own granddaughter,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Hoping for a speedy recovery for Harvey Weinstein, reportedly laid-up with a fever and suspected Covid-19 (again) in prison."

"It would be great if he had more time, a lot more time, to think about what he's done," they added. "Get well soon, Harvey.”

Other social media users weren’t so empathetic towards Weinstein’s possible diagnosis.

“COVID-19 is very ill and likely has Harvey Weinstein,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “Thoughts and prayers for Covid-19 who may have caught Harvey Weinstein.”

