Cute Facts About Jack Black's Relationship With Wife, Tanya Haden

We all know the lovable comedic actor Jack Black from either his School of Rock days or the Kung Fun Panda franchise.

He also starred in the recent remakes of the beloved classic movie Jumanji along with its sequel.

The talented actor has been nominated for 48 awards including 2 Golden Globes.

Jack Black was born and raised in Santa Monica, California where he met his wife of 14 years.

Who is Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden?

Tanya Haden was born in New York, New York, and grew up in a household that appreciated the arts.

Her dad was Charlie Haden, a double bass player for the jazz band known as the Ornette Coleman Quartet.

Her family has been a part of the music industry for several generations, so it only makes sense Tanya would also be involved in the arts in some way.

She ended up studying experimental animation at the California Institute of the Arts and graduated with her Masters in Fine Arts in 2001.

What does Tanya Haden do?

Tanya Haden is an American artist, cellist, and singer.

She made some music with her sisters which we will get into later, but when she was in high school she took a break from music and focused on art, more specifically painting.

After receiving her Master's, she started popping up in solo and group galleries around Los Angeles.

Not only did is she a musician and an artist, but she also dabbled in acting.

Haden is best known for her work on Kung Fun Panda, The Muppets, and Muppets Most Wanted.

She's a triplet.

Tanya Haden is one of the triplet daughters with sisters Rachel and Petra. The three created a band called The Haden Triplets and released an album in 2014.

Tanya said in an interview about the album, “Well, our voices are similar. It’s a perfect match, but it’s a double-edged sword. We do fight, which can make it hard for us to collaborate. Also, were psychics — we can read each other’s minds.”

How old is Tanya Haden?

Tanya Haden is 49 years old and was born on October 11, 1971.

Tanya is a Libra.

Jack Black is 51 years old and was born on August 28, 1969. There isn't much of an age gap between him and his wife.

Jack Black is a Virgo.

Tanya Haden and Jack Black met in high school.

Jack Black and Tanya Haden met while both were students at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California.

They went separate ways after graduation but reconnected at a friend's birthday party 15 years later.

Tanya Haden and Jack Black eloped.

The two entertainment stars tied the knot on March 14, 2006 in Big Sur, California.

There are not many details about the wedding that we know of, but the love birds opted to elope keeping in tune with the private nature of their relationship.

Jack Black kids — he has two sons with Tanya.

Tanya Haden and Jack Black have two children together. Haden gave birth to their first son the same year that they got married in 2006.

Samuel Jason Black is starting to take an interest in acting as he's credited as a voice actor in his dad's film Kung Fu Panda 3.

Their second son was born in 2008 whom they named Thomas David Black.

Jack Black joked in an interview, "I've been told that two children is three times as hard as one child, but then strangely three children is easier than one."

Tanya Haden has a pet turtle.

According to Tanya's Instagram, she's not only a parent to two sons but also to a turtle named Dribble.

You can also see Dribble facetiming his dad because he was "missing his papa".

Tanya Haden's net worth as of 2020 is about $2 million.

Jack Black's net worth is $40 million as of 2020.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.