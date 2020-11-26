120 Best Thanksgiving Instagram Captions For Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so hopefully, you have your outfit, makeup look, and day all planned out.
Even though thanksgiving might look different this year with COVID making it difficult to gather with your loved ones and family, these Thanksgiving Instagram captions will help you share your experience with all of your loved ones on social media.
Whether it's a cute family pic, your fire Thanksgiving fit, or the delicious Thanksgiving spread you put together for yourself (or, you know, ordered in), here's to being thankful that we can still connect online even when we can't in person!
Funny Thanksgiving captions
1. #stuffed
2. Hit me, gravy, one more time
3. Is Butter(ball) a carb?
4. Pies before guys
5. If there’s leftover pie, you’re just not trying hard enough
6. The best Thanksgiving outfit involves a pair of stretchy pants
7. It’s all gravy from here
8. When in doubt, stuff it
9. Just here for the pie
10. All about that baste
11. Easy as pumpkin pie
12. Grateful for elastic waistbands
13. Always be my gravy
14. I can't cook, but I can eat.
15. I can't leave the table until I've tried all the food.
16. Thanksgiving requires a whole new dress code.
17. These are my eating pants.
18. Thanksgiving is officially the pre-Christmas feast.
19. I thought I was done until I saw the pie.
20. It's time for my food coma.
21. I yam what I yam
22. Casse-rollin’ with my homies
23. Currently carbo-loading for Black Friday
24. Keep calm & gobble on.
25. Calories don’t count on Thanksgiving
26. Clear eyes, full stomachs, can’t move
27. Gobble ‘til you wobble
28. No fowl play allowed
29. Feast Mode
30. Warning: Food coma ahead
31. Pants, the enemy of Thanksgiving
32. No sidedish left behind
33. Ham it up today
34. First we feast, then we nap
35. I only have pies for you
36. Here’s to full plates and fuller hearts
37. You’re the gravy to my mashed potatoes
38. Grateful and great/full
39. Let’s get cranberry sauced
40. Mashed potatoes are merely a vessel for gravy
41. Leftovers are for quitters.
42. Talk turkey to me.
43. Gratitude is the best attitude.
44. Stuffed with stuffing.
45. Raise your gobble-let for a toast!
46. I’ve never met a turkey I didn’t like.
47. Nap time. Zzzz…
48. Official occupation: couch potato
Thanksgiving captions about food
49. Eat, drink, and wear stretchy pants.
50. Nobody puts gravy in the corner
52. I get pie with a little help from my friends
53. More rolls? You butter believe it
54. Keep calm and gobble on
55. Let's get basted
56. It's leg day
57. Let's talk turkey
58. Winner, winner, turkey dinner
59. All you knead is love — and pumpkin pie
60. Happy Thanksgiving! May your heart be as full as my plate.
61. Me: I’m so stuffed I can’t eat another bite. Also me: Oh, look, pie!
62. Feast your eyes on this.
63. Love at first bite.
64. It’s all fun and games until your pants don’t fit anymore.
65. You miss 100% of the leftovers you don’t eat.
66. To-do: Eat, drink, nap, repeat.
67. Thanksgiving weather forecast: A bit breezy, with a 100% chance of overeating.
68. PSA: Carbs don’t count on Thanksgiving.
69. Might’ve overdone it a bit… #noregrets
70. Challenge accepted.
71. Feeling especially thankful for stretchy pants today.
72. It’s turkey time!
73. Eat hard, nap harder.
74. Happy Winesgiving
75. May your pants stay stretchy, your glasses stay full, and your family avoid talking politics
76. No matter what happens this month, at least you're not a turkey
77. My gobble-let overfloweth
78. This is a reminder to set your scale back ten pounds this weekend
79. Here's the one photo we got before the food coma hit...
80. If you need me, I'll be on the couch
81. It's all gravy, baby
82. Thankful for the human stomach’s capacity to expand.
83. Gourd times
84. And they lived apple-y ever after
85. Blessed to have all this food.
86. Giving thanks is as easy as pumpkin pie.
87. Let the gourd times roll
88. You can't live a full life on an empty stomach
Thanksgiving captions about family
89. They whine. I wine
90. Thankful to have a family who takes eating as seriously as I do.
91. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!
92. I’m just here for the turkey.
93. Feeling thankful AF.
94. Eat, drink, and be thankful.
95. With my favorite cutie pies.
96. Already dreaming about Black Friday.
97. Celebrating Thanksgiving with my favorite turkeys!
98. You can’t answer your family’s questions if your mouth is full…
99. So much to be #thankful for!
100. Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about
101. Hey there, cutie pie
102. Family, turkey, and football — oh my!
103. Family is where happiness begins and love never ends.
104. I'm ready to give and to receive.
105. Food always tastes better when you eat it with family.
106. Feeling thankful.
107. Choose to be grateful, no matter what.
108. My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn't quit cold turkey.
109. A strong family has well-worn seats at the dinner table.
110. We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all.
111. Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.
112. Why does food always taste better when you eat it with family?
113. A happy heart is a thankful heart.
114. Giving thanks for the simple things in life.
115. #blessed
Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, health and wellness, and zodiac.