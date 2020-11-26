120 Best Thanksgiving Instagram Captions For Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so hopefully, you have your outfit, makeup look, and day all planned out.

Even though thanksgiving might look different this year with COVID making it difficult to gather with your loved ones and family, these Thanksgiving Instagram captions will help you share your experience with all of your loved ones on social media.

Whether it's a cute family pic, your fire Thanksgiving fit, or the delicious Thanksgiving spread you put together for yourself (or, you know, ordered in), here's to being thankful that we can still connect online even when we can't in person!

Funny Thanksgiving captions

1. #stuffed

2. Hit me, gravy, one more time

3. Is Butter(ball) a carb?

4. Pies before guys

5. If there’s leftover pie, you’re just not trying hard enough

6. The best Thanksgiving outfit involves a pair of stretchy pants

7. It’s all gravy from here

8. When in doubt, stuff it

9. Just here for the pie

10. All about that baste

11. Easy as pumpkin pie

12. Grateful for elastic waistbands

13. Always be my gravy

14. I can't cook, but I can eat.

15. I can't leave the table until I've tried all the food.

16. Thanksgiving requires a whole new dress code.

17. These are my eating pants.

18. Thanksgiving is officially the pre-Christmas feast.

19. I thought I was done until I saw the pie.

20. It's time for my food coma.

21. I yam what I yam

22. Casse-rollin’ with my homies

23. Currently carbo-loading for Black Friday

24. Keep calm & gobble on.

25. Calories don’t count on Thanksgiving

26. Clear eyes, full stomachs, can’t move

27. Gobble ‘til you wobble

28. No fowl play allowed

29. Feast Mode

30. Warning: Food coma ahead

31. Pants, the enemy of Thanksgiving

32. No sidedish left behind

33. Ham it up today

34. First we feast, then we nap

35. I only have pies for you

36. Here’s to full plates and fuller hearts

37. You’re the gravy to my mashed potatoes

38. Grateful and great/full

39. Let’s get cranberry sauced

40. Mashed potatoes are merely a vessel for gravy

41. Leftovers are for quitters.

42. Talk turkey to me.

43. Gratitude is the best attitude.

44. Stuffed with stuffing.

45. Raise your gobble-let for a toast!

46. I’ve never met a turkey I didn’t like.

47. Nap time. Zzzz…

48. Official occupation: couch potato

Thanksgiving captions about food

49. Eat, drink, and wear stretchy pants.

50. Nobody puts gravy in the corner

52. I get pie with a little help from my friends

53. More rolls? You butter believe it

54. Keep calm and gobble on

55. Let's get basted

56. It's leg day

57. Let's talk turkey

58. Winner, winner, turkey dinner

59. All you knead is love — and pumpkin pie

60. Happy Thanksgiving! May your heart be as full as my plate.

61. Me: I’m so stuffed I can’t eat another bite. Also me: Oh, look, pie!

62. Feast your eyes on this.

63. Love at first bite.

64. It’s all fun and games until your pants don’t fit anymore.

65. You miss 100% of the leftovers you don’t eat.

66. To-do: Eat, drink, nap, repeat.

67. Thanksgiving weather forecast: A bit breezy, with a 100% chance of overeating.

68. PSA: Carbs don’t count on Thanksgiving.

69. Might’ve overdone it a bit… #noregrets

70. Challenge accepted.

71. Feeling especially thankful for stretchy pants today.

72. It’s turkey time!

73. Eat hard, nap harder.

74. Happy Winesgiving

75. May your pants stay stretchy, your glasses stay full, and your family avoid talking politics

76. No matter what happens this month, at least you're not a turkey

77. My gobble-let overfloweth

78. This is a reminder to set your scale back ten pounds this weekend

79. Here's the one photo we got before the food coma hit...

80. If you need me, I'll be on the couch

81. It's all gravy, baby

82. Thankful for the human stomach’s capacity to expand.

83. Gourd times

84. And they lived apple-y ever after

85. Blessed to have all this food.

86. Giving thanks is as easy as pumpkin pie.

87. Let the gourd times roll

88. You can't live a full life on an empty stomach

Thanksgiving captions about family

89. They whine. I wine

90. Thankful to have a family who takes eating as seriously as I do.

91. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!

92. I’m just here for the turkey.

93. Feeling thankful AF.

94. Eat, drink, and be thankful.

95. With my favorite cutie pies.

96. Already dreaming about Black Friday.

97. Celebrating Thanksgiving with my favorite turkeys!

98. You can’t answer your family’s questions if your mouth is full…

99. So much to be #thankful for!

100. Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about

101. Hey there, cutie pie

102. Family, turkey, and football — oh my!

103. Family is where happiness begins and love never ends.

104. I'm ready to give and to receive.

105. Food always tastes better when you eat it with family.

106. Feeling thankful.

107. Choose to be grateful, no matter what.

108. My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn't quit cold turkey.

109. A strong family has well-worn seats at the dinner table.

110. We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all.

111. Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.

112. Why does food always taste better when you eat it with family?

113. A happy heart is a thankful heart.

114. Giving thanks for the simple things in life.

115. #blessed

