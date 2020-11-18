30 Michael B. Jordan Quotes To Celebrate The 'Sexiest Man Alive'

People Magazine named Michael B. Jordan the Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

And rightfully so! Michael B. Jordan is 33 years old and six-foot with the body of a god. Jordan is known for his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed movies. He also played the villain Erik Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther (2018) and has a history of TV performances in the well-known series The Wire and Friday Night Lights.

Jordan is very well-deserved for this award because he is not just physically sexy but intellectually sexy as well.

His contributions to the film industry mandating diversity. He created his own company, Outlier Society Productions, which was the first to adopt a mandate that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew, otherwise known as an inclusion rider. What’s sexier than that?

Jordan also is a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and helped vocalize information about early voting and voting for the 2020 presidential election. There’s already so much this man has done and he’s only 33-years-old.

Is there anything this man can’t do? Now that’s sexy.

To celebrate this sexy man, here are 30 Michael B. Jordan quotes:

1. “I’m not good at everything, I just do my best at everything.” — Michael B. Jordan

2. “I think redemption is just about righting a wrong, and in that pursuit, it’s about trying. You can stumble, you can make mistakes, but it’s about trying to do the right thing.” — Michael B. Jordan

3. “Sometimes family doesn’t always consist of your relatives or by blood. Sometimes your best friends can feel more like family than your cousins. I think everybody kind of has that same feeling. When you go through an accident together, when you go through a traumatic event, sometimes that brings you closer together.” — Michael B. Jordan

4. “I think everyone starts in the mailroom at some point! It’s a rite of passage. Your boss has to throw something at you and order you around for at least two years.” — Michael B. Jordan

5. “Sometimes you gotta go with your first instinct. You gotta go with your gut. That’s kind of how I live my life you gotta go with your gut.” — Michael B. Jordan

6. “Sometimes you’re overthinking, you convince yourself to get out of it and you’re like, ‘ah I shoulda did that!’ You can’t live life with regrets. Sometimes you just gotta indulge. But in the same breath, you gotta have restraint and self-control too.” — Michael B. Jordan

7. “I’ve never been the guy to hype myself up. It’s just not my thing.” — Michael B. Jordan

9. “So you tell yourself to just do the work and disconnect, because you have no control over the outcome.” — Michael B. Jordan

10. “Be collaborative. I’ve had some of my best experiences with directors who were able to sit down and have a conversation and ask me what I thought.” — Michael B. Jordan

11. “I want people to leave the theatre and think, ‘How can I be a better person?’ That’s the only way things are going to improve.” — Michael B. Jordan

12. “Taking a break, taking a moment, is super important.” — Michael B. Jordan

13. “You can only fool reality until the truth comes knocking on your door.” — Michael B. Jordan

14. “As human beings, why does it take somebody to feel like they’re close to us for us to see their humanity? Why can’t we see the humanity in people that are distant from us?” — Michael B. Jordan

15. “I think everybody wants to be their own person and be an individual.” — Michael B. Jordan

16. “Equality means having the same rights and liberties and opportunities regardless of our differences.” — Michael B. Jordan

17. “Do as much homework as you can. Learn everybody’s job and don’t just settle.” — Michael B. Jordan

18. “Certain things I can’t even explain. There’s a thing about being lucky and…I feel like certain things are just, like, in your cards. I’m just walking the path that’s already set.” — Michael B. Jordan

19. “Just as people, we’re different around different people and in different environments.” — Michael B. Jordan

20. “Don’t pretend to know everything. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of veteran actors, and I soak up lessons from them like a sponge.” — Michael B. Jordan

21. “I think history repeats itself. There's a constant conversation between the oppressed and the oppressor. No matter what your field is, whether it's gender equality, the Time's Up movement, or diversity casting, it's always going to be a back-and-forth battle.” — Michael B. Jordan

22. “You borrow from the greats, and you make your own path without losing the core of who you are.” — Michael B. Jordan

23. “I encourage first time filmmakers to be ambitious and take chances and risks, because you never know where your career is going to go.” — Michael B. Jordan

24. “Watching a really good movie excites me, because it makes we want to get up off the couch and go shoot something and act in a scene.” — Michael B. Jordan

25. “The douchiest thing a guy could do on a date is to make a girl pay. If you invite her out and then make her pay.” — Michael B. Jordan

26. “Sometimes when you grieve, you grieve at a time where you don't really expect it. You might hear a song or you might smell something or see something that might trigger something, and all of a sudden you get hit with this rush of emotion.” — Michael B. Jordan

27. “I want the scripts Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't have time for. Joseph Gordon-Levitt isn't available? Call me.” — Michael B. Jordan

28. “As an actor, you always dream of having material that showcases what you can do.” — Michael B. Jordan

29. “My dreams are huge, man. I dream all day every day. Do I want to get into restaurants one day? Yeah! Do I want to get into hospitality and have my own hotels? Yeah, I do!” — Michael B. Jordan

30. “I think that's part of my evolution: realizing that I can say 'no' to things, even when I'm faced with that lull that comes between projects, and I get anxious because I feel like I need to be constantly working.” — Michael B. Jordan

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships, and zodiac.