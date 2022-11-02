52 Best Cousin Quotes To Celebrate Your Unique Bond

No one gets you quite like your cousins do, and these cousin quotes reflect that special bond.

These are the family members you’re always stoked to see at the family barbeque, the ones you can not see for months and slip back into conversation as easily as if it hasn't even been days since you’d last seen each other.

The bond between cousins is a special one, as they can double as a family member and best friend all in one!

There’s nothing quite like these lifelong relationships and it’s really important to cherish these friendships and remind your cousins what they mean to you.

Here are the best cousin quotes to celebrate your unique bond! Send a few to your cousins today to remind them how much you love them!

Best cousin quotes

1. “Cousins are friends that will love you forever." — Constance Richards

2. "In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton

3. "Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart." — Anonymous

4. “A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

5. “Cousin by blood, friends by choice.” — Darlene Shaw

6. "The love between cousins knows no distance." — Anonymous

7. “Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham

8. “At Christmas, cousins are the presents under the tree.” — Karen Decourcey

9. “I always call my cousin because we’re so close. We’re almost like sisters, and we’re also close because our moms are sisters.” — Britney Spears

10. “Cousins are cool to see, impossible to forget and true to your heart.” — Leo Farno

11. “Cousins are not those we do not know but instead part of a family that also provide support and comfort.” — Byron Pulsifer

12. “Happiness is having crazy cousins.” — Anonymous

13. “No one will ever understand your crazy family like your cousins do even if you haven’t talked too much lately.” — Anonymous

14. “A cousin sees the first tear, catches the second, and stops the third.” — Anonymous

15. “A cousin is someone who knows all about you but likes you anyway.” — Anonymous

16. “A real cousin is someone who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Anonymous

17. “Cousins are many. Best friends are few. What a rare delight to find both in you.” — Anonymous

18. “Cousins are those childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends.” — Anonymous

19. “If you have 30 cousins, it’s pretty easy.” — Joseph P. Kennedy

20. "Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family." — Anonymous

21. “Cousins are like celebrities for little kids. If little kids had a People magazine, cousins would be on the cover. Cousins are the barometers of how fun a family get-together will be. Are the cousins going to be there? Fun!” — Jim Gaffigan

22. "Within our family there was no such thing as a person who did not matter. Second cousins thrice removed mattered.” — Shirley Abbott

23. “If you're lucky, a cousin is there from the beginning.” — Susan Bolch

24. “A grandparents' house is where cousins become best friends.” — Anonymous

25. “Our dads used to do this, and now us cousins always get together for it.” — Larry Lewis

26. “Even when years go by, you greet your cousins like no time has passed because they are stamped on your heart forever.” — Anonymous

27. “The love of a cousin keeps you warm in the cold.” — Anonymous

28. “The bond of love between cousins is immeasurable.” — Anonymous

29. “Though they may be away, the love of a cousin will always stay.” — Anonymous

30. “Cousins are the friends that love you from birth.” — Anonymous

31. “The love of a cousin holds a lifetime of memories.” — Anonymous

32. “When others in your life sail away, the love of your cousin is always here to stay.” — Anonymous

33. “Cousins hold a special place in our hearts, somewhere between best friends and siblings.” — Anonymous

34. “If you ever want to see a piece of your childhood, just look at your cousins.” — Anonymous

35. “The heart of happiness is tromping around hand-in-hand with your cousins.” — Anonymous

36. “Friends might choose you at some point in your life, but cousins loved you from the start.” — Anonymous

37. "Cousins are people that are ready-made friends, you have laughs with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause they're all pieced together as one." — Courtney Cox

38. “A cousin is someone whose smile helps when the roads are rough and long.” — Anonymous

39. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the cousins together." — Woodrow Wilson

40. “You don’t get to choose your cousins. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” — Anonymous

Quotes for cousins

41. “Love my family, but my favorite are my cousins.” — Anonymous

42. “Cousin to cousin we’ll always be, special friends from the same family tree.” — Anonymous

43. "Our roots say we're cousins. Our hearts say we're friends." — Anonymous

44. "You will always be... the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart." — Anonymous

45. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Anonymous

46. "I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you." — Anonymous

47. "Rain or shine, I'll always be here." — Anonymous

48. "I like you because you join in on my weirdness." — Anonymous

49. “Sometimes, I forget to thank the people who make my life so happy in so many ways. Sometimes, I forget to tell them how much I really do appreciate them for being an important part of my life. Today is just another day, nothing special going on. So thank you, all of you, just for being here for me!” — Anonymous

50. “You are the brightest light in my life. I'm honored I was born your cousin.” — Anonymous

51. “May you continue to reach higher and higher with each year that passes my spectacular cousin.” — Anonymous

52. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

