5 Things You Never Knew About 'The Crown' Star Erin Doherty

On November 15, 2020, Netflix released the fourth season of The Crown to Netflix, which centers around the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Erin Doherty plays the young Princess Anne in seasons three and four.

But there’s a lot more to her than her affiliation with The Crown. She's an extremely talented actress?

Who is Erin Doherty from The Crown?

Erin Doherty is a successful actress in the film industry.

In addition to The Crown, Erin Doherty has starred in Rebel Ridge, The Last Jeff, Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation, Intelligent Design, Les Misérables, and Call the Midwife.

She studied acting in school.

From 2011-2012, Doherty trained at the Guildford School of Acting. A year later, she went on to study theatre at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. She graduated in 2015.

During her time there, she received the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Award in 2015 for her performance of the song “Broadway Baby.”

Erin Doherty didn't know much about Princess Anne when she was given the role.

Doherty claimed that the year she played Princess Anne in The Crown was the best year of her life. In an interview, Doherty revealed that Princess Anne was never on her radar.

"I had zero preconceptions about her." she said, "When I was doing my research for her, I immediately went to YouTube to try my luck and see if there was any footage of her at that young age. Luckily, there’s a lot of footage out there, and that’s what I based her on...."

"...You can tell from those videos and interviews that she’s a bit of a rock star. There’s one particular interview of her with Michael Parkinson that I watched on repeat. You can see she’s gotten to a point in her family dynamic that she’s so committed to being honest and frank about what she thinks about the monarchy. She’s brilliant. She’s confident. She’s also very funny — she has an amazingly sharp wit that I feel tells you so much about her. She’s a breath of fresh air and it was such a joy to play her."

Her parents are not together anymore.

When she was four years old, her parents split up.

To cope with the stress of their break up, Doherty’s parents enrolled her and her sister in a Saturday drama class. “Me and my sister lived for those drama classes.”

She said in an interview, “Growing up, I was never good at academics, so acting was a lifeline.”

Erin Doherty was a football player as a young girl.

As a teenager, she was scouted for Chelsea FC. Apparently, her father made her narrow her focus, forcing her to choose between two passions: football — commonly known as soccer in the US — and acting.

“I dream about playing football because I loved it so much,” she said. “But, when I think back to making the decision there was no question.”

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.