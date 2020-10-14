Is Cory Booker Gay? Details About His Love Life And Sexuality

Cory Booker is beloved by many people, and not just in New Jersey, where he served as the mayor Newark from 2006 to 2013 and the state where he is currently a Senator, a seat he's occupied since he won it in 2013. On Oct. 13, Booker questioned Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court nominee that the President wants to confirm right before the most important election in our country's history. Watching Booker question Barrett raised questions about his own personal life, including who he is dating and what his sexual orientation is.

Is Cory Booker gay?

Because Booker was single for years, people have long assumed he had something to hide.

Finally, in an interview in December of 2018, he set the record straight (if you'll pardon the pun) on his sexuality:

“I’m heterosexual.” He added, “Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country.”

Who is Cory Booker's wife?

Cory Booker is not currently married. He's been dating actress Rosario Dawson since 2019.

Being unmarried didn't hurt his chances of running for President, though.

Booker himself didn't think it would. In fact, when asked if he thought this was the case, he was adamant that America had moved past the age where their President needed to come complete with a first lady and a parcel of kids:

“Clearly the norms of family relationships have been changed dramatically as you’ve seen people across this country being elected to offices with all different kinds of family situations, including the president who has had three spouses,” he said in an interview Thursday in his Capitol Hill office. “So I think a lot of that conventional thought on that doesn’t apply.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have been linked since 2019.

Booker and actress Rosario Dawson were first romantically linked in January of 2019. The pair recently took a huge step in their relationship and moved in together!

“This is the first time in my life I've really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?” he said.

Booker also elaborated more on his new life with Dawson, and how "enriching" it is having her around.

"I have not done that, really, as a bachelor, where I actually sit at a table and just, like, breathe and eat a meal," Booker continued. "And just set a table — I can't tell you how rarely do I set the table as a bachelor, you know, as a guy living alone. So it's just really nice to set a table, have somebody to say grace with, before a meal. It's just those small things really are, I'm finding, incredibly enriching."

Who are Cory Booker's parents?

Cory Booker's parents are Cary Booker and Carlyn Booker.

What is Cory Booker's net worth?

Cory Booker's net worth is reportedly around $1.5 million.

Where did Cory Booker get his education?

Booker went to Stanford University, where he played on the football team and studied political science and sociology. After he graduated from Stanford, he attended Oxford University, where he studied U.S. history. After Oxford, he attended Yale Law School.

