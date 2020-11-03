5 Celebrities Who Say They're Leaving The Country If Trump Is Re-Elected

The most important election in the history of the United States is currently underwat, and people are rightfully scared that history will repeat itself.

In fact, some celebrities are even threatening to leave the country if Trump beats Joe Biden in the presidential race.

So, who are the A-listers who are ready to pack up and go if America has to live through another Trump term?

5 celebrities who say they will leave if Trump gets re-elected:

1. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen, the famous singer known for singing “Born in the U.S.A,” might actually leave the U.S.A.

Although Springsteen currently resides in New Jersey, he stated, “If Trump is reelected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

He has his eyes on Australia because he said, “I love Australia. Every time we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

2. Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee, drummer of Motley Crue, threatened that he will move to Europe if Trump is re-elected.

Lee stated, “Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK. I’m out of here."

"I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands. The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing," he added.

"I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f–k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

When Trump and Melania tested positive for COVID-19, Lee tweeted “Can you say ‘Karma Gods have spoken’?”

Can you say “Karma Gods have spoken”? https://t.co/TmqWIhKc2Y — Tommy L33 (@MrTommyLand) October 2, 2020

3. Ricky Martin

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has been openly campaigning for Joe Biden. He claims that if Trump wins, him and his husband might leave the country, but would rather stay to fight.

Martin stated, “We just take it one day at a time and we’ve had plans like we might leave the country, but no. We have to stay here and we have to fight for our rights and what we believe."

"I’ve been supporting Biden forever … I think he is the only option we have and he is great and he has been in politics all his life. This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation,” he added.

4. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Celebrity couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, are always very vocal about how much they detest President Trump.

The couple even claimed that they are “exhausted” from Trump’s “embarrassing” leadership.

“Every once in a while you think about it, we were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave," Legend said.

"But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

He also added, "At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights. If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning."

Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug. I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way. Anyone else’s entire body also hurt?? I’m so nervous — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 3, 2020

However, the couple has not yet announced where they would move to.

Teigen has even been tweeting a lot leading up to the election about how nervous she is, which you can see above.

Jaycee Levin