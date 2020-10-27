Meet Matilda De Angelis, Star Of HBO's Hit Series ‘The Undoing'

On October 25, 2020, The Undoing was released to HBO.

The miniseries is based on Jean Hangg Horelitz’s book, You Should Have Known.

Full of murder, affairs, and children made out of wedlock — oh my!

Matilda De Angelis is an emerging actress that stars alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland and her performance as Elena has people rapt.

Who is Matilda DeAngelis from The Undoing?

Matilda De Angelis is a famous Italian actress.

She was born on September 11, 1995, which makes her a Virgo. S

he was born in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

De Angelis is currently 25 years old.

What is Matilda De Angelis known for?

She is best known for her appearances in Italian Race, The Prize, Atlas, The Undoing, Youtopia, Reckless, Leonardo, Il materiale emotivo, Tourists, and Across the River and Into the Trees.

What awards has she won?

De Angelis was the recipient of a Berlin International Film Festival “Shooting Star” Award in 2018.

De Angelis is also the proud winner of the Nastro D’Argento award and was nominated for a David di Donatello award for her role in Italian Race.

"Awards can be a burden; they can make us feel “indebted” to always having to prove something more to others," she said. "I think it’s important to do things for ourselves and be happy to choose projects that we really believe in every day. I think this satisfaction is better than any prize."

Before her acting career took off, she was a musician.

In her youth, De Angelis wrote and played Ska music, mixed with a little swing.

As a teenager, she toured around Europe driving around in a yellow van.

A friend presented her photos to a casting director, which is how she booked her first audition.

“He told me, ‘We’re [holding] open castings for this movie in my hometown in Bologna and I showed the casting director pictures of you and she said you’re really interesting and she wants to meet you,” De Angelis revealed in an interview.

I have to say, I was nervous and I knew very little about the project when I auditioned," she said in a separate interview, regarding The Undoing.

"I did a self-tape from home and literally one week later I was meeting Susanne Bier, Hugh Grant, and Nicole Kidman, so I was nervous and intimidated."

She had to learn English for her role in The Undoing.

She studied the English language for a couple of months to prepare for the role.

“I realized that I was into acting the moment I started acting,” she said of her career.

How tall is Matilda de Angelis?

She is approximately 5 feet and 1.4 of an inch.

