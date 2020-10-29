Sweet Details About 'The Undoing' Star Hugh Grant's Wife, Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant has been a household name in Hollywood for decades.

After appearing in classic films like Notting Hill, Two Weeks Notice, Love Actually, and Sense and Sensibility, the 60-year-old British actor has moved over to the small screen and is currently starring in HBO's The Undoing.

While we've been familiar with Hugh Grant and his womanizing ways for a while now, we're curious to know more about the woman who finally got Grant to say "I do."

Who is Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the woman who finally locked down Hugh Grant.

She's a business woman.

Anna is the founder and director of the sock company Ace&Me, which has the mission to make the traditional Swedish slipper sock edgier for children. She founded the company in 2014 with her cousin Pia Tamm Hagno.

She worked for ESPN.

Before founding her sock company, Anna worked as a freelance producer/director creating marketing campaigns, on-air commercials and promos. She also worked as a promotions producer for ESPN, producing video materials for sales affiliates for all of the sports giant's network channels.

What is Anna Eberstein's age?

Anna Eberstein was born on February 15, 1979, which makes her a 41-year-old Aquarius.

When was Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant's wedding?

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein got married on May 25, 2018.

"It looked like a small affair, just a few friends and family," a source said.

The bride wore a white mini skirt and pale blue button down shirt and held the couple's now 4-year-old daughter.

The groom wore a blue suit. Eberstein's parents and two brothers and Grant's father and brother were with the couple on the steps of the Chelsea Register office in London.

Hugh Grant's wedding ring is unusual.

The couple exchanged wedding bands after reciting their vows.

Anna's is a simple band. Hugh's is something rather strange. It's a silver ring that goes from the bottom of his finger to his knuckle with three red stones placed vertically.

Anna Eberstein is Swedish.

Anna was born in Sweden.

She attended Oxford Brookes University in England for two years before going to Tennessee to study at Lincoln Memorial University.

She got her master's degree in economics in 2003 from Sweden's Uppsala University.

Hugh Grant's ex Elizabeth Hurley broke the news about their latest child.

Hugh Grant's ex-girlfriend of 13 years, Liz Hurley, actually broke the news about Hugh and Anna's third child while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked Liz if she was surprised by the number of kids Hugh has.

She replied, "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He’s an enchanting dad — really, really sweet."

"Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale,” she added.

Many tried, but Anna succeeded in settling down with Hugh Grant.

Hugh Grant has had a number of high-profile relationships.

His longest was 13 years with actress Liz Hurley.

He was also linked to socialite Jemima Khan and receptionist Tinglan Hong, which whom he had two children.

He had often cited his aversion to marriage, possibly most notably in 2016 on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, calling marriage "unromantic."

“Do I think humans are meant to be in 40-year-long faithful relationships? No, No, No. Whoever said they were?” he said.

News of Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein's marriage leaked.

News of Hugh's impending nuptials leaked last weekend when photos of the wedding banns — a publicly displayed notice that is posted in the register office for 28 days with details of the location of the marriage — were posted in British newspapers.

Maybe the marriage wasn't so unexpected after all.

On that same 2016 Howard Stern Show appearance where Hugh called marriage unromantic, he also said, "I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person — your best friend and it's cozy and it's lovely."

Who are Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein's kids?

Hugh Grant has five children in total, and three of them are with Eberstein. Their first child, who was born in 2012, is named John Mungo Grant. The names of their two other children, who were born in December of 2015 and March of 2018; however, their names remain a mystery.

"It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me, but it happens to be true," he revealed.

"It's just lovely to have all that love around," he added. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

