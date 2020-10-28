Sweet Details About Simon Cowell's Relationship With Girlfriend, Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell is recovering nicely from his terrible e-bike crash that happened in August of this year.

The famous producer was almost paralyzed, breaking his back in three places and then underwent a 6-hour long surgery.

No need to worry, though! He was seen standing tall with his dentist Dr. Michael Apa in an Instagram post a few days ago. Dr. Apa gave Simon his smile back with brand new veneers.

We all know the British music mogul from his roles on talent television shows like American Idol and America's Got Talent franchise — but what about his better half?

Who is Simon Cowell's girlfriend, Lauren Silverman?

Lauren Silverman was born on July 26, 1977, which makes her a Leo. S

he is a New York City socialite who was born in sunny Florida.

She became famous when her relationship with Simon Cowell broke headlines after it was revealed the two were having an affair. At the time of the affair, Silverman was married to Cowell's god friend, Andrew Silverman.

What is Lauren Silverman's age?

Lauren Silverman is 43 years old, 18 years younger than Simon.

What is Simon Cowell's age?

Simon Cowell is 61 years old as of 2020. He was born on October 7, 1969, making him a Libra.

How did Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell meet?

Simon met Lauren in 2004 at the Barbados Sandy Lane Resort where she was vacationing with her then-husband, Andrew Silverman.

Lauren's husband actually introduced the two.

Simon had a fling or two with other women, but after failing those relationships he sought out Silverman because she made him feel "at ease".

Lauren Silverman is divorced.

Before she met Simon, Lauren was married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman.

They were married in 2003 but divorced a decade later in 2013 due to Lauren's unfaithfulness with Simon.

Andrew filed an at-fault divorce citing adultery as the reason.

The divorce settlement was a little over $2 million.

Lauren Silverman had an affair with Simon Cowell.

The two began dating while Lauren was still married.

The affair was exposed whenLauren got pregnant in 2013 with Simon's first child, forcing the couple to make their relationship public.

"It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened," Cowell said. "You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism."

Lauren Silverman has two sons.

Lauren had a son with her ex-husband Andrew in 2006.

Adam Silverman is now 14, and when Adam's parents were getting a divorce, Andrew added in a stipulation where Simon couldn't go near Adam until January of 2015 or he would face a $50,000 penalty fine.

Is Simon Cowell married to Lauren Silverman?

The couple is not married or engaged.

Who are Simon Cowell's girlfriends before Lauren Silverman?

Simon Cowell does not have an ex-wife, but he was close to getting married when he was engaged for a year to his makeup artist on American Idol Mezhgan Hussainy. The two broke it off in 2012.

Eric Cowell is Simon and Lauren's son.

Lauren gave birth to Simon's first child in 2014, a son named Eric.

"People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric and of course you do, you can't help it."

Fatherhood apparently softened the talent scout known for being blunt, cold, and telling it like it is to his contestants.

"During the first eight or nine months, I was thinking, 'I don't think he likes me very much. He does remind me of me when I was younger because he knows how to try it on and how to get away with things."

Eric is 6 years old.

Simon Cowell daughter: does he have one?

No, Simon only has one son as of right now, but the big-time producer and talent scout is very open to the idea of having more kids.

"I’m beginning to warm to the idea. Myself and Lauren want to have more children of our own but we could adopt as well."

What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

Simon Cowell's net worth as of 2020 is about $600 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.