Tia Mowry Says She Schedules Sex With Husband Cory Hardrict — Who Is He?

We all know Tia Dashon Mowry from her hit sitcom Sister, Sister that she starred in with her twin sister, Tamara Mowry.

Tia also stars in Disney Channel's original movies Twitches and Twitches Too and has 49 credits on her IMDb career page. She's been an actress, producer, author, and TV host.

The 42-year-old was born on July 6, 1978, making her and her sister both Cancers.

Since getting married and having kids, Tia's life is very hectic.

In fact, Tia recently revealed that she and her husband schedule time to have sex and be intimate with each other. Which begs the question:

Who is Tia Mowry's husband, Cory Hardrict?

Cory Hardrict was born on November 9, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois, making him a Scorpio.

He studied under booking coach Amy Lyndon who helped him launch his career into acting.

Hardrict seems to be madly in love with his wife saying, “I could go on forever talking about my wife [but] I will make sure that I will always do anything that she wants and needs at the drop of a finger to make sure she’s happy."

What is Tia Mowry's husband's age?

The actor will be turning 41 next month.

What is Tia Mowry's age?

Tia Mowry is currently 42.

What does Cory Hardrict do for a living?

Cory Hardrict is an American actor and producer. He has starred in both film and television and he's best known for his performances in American Sniper in 2014, Warm Bodies in 2013, and Battle Los Angeles in 2011.

His other work includes He's Just Not That Into You, S.W.A.T., The Oath, and City of Lies.

He was the executive producer for Neighborhood Watch and Destined and has won a Grand Jury Prize in 2016 for Best Actor in Destined.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were friends first.

Tia Mowry and Corey Hardrict met while filming the independent horror movie Hollywood Horror.

Hardrict said of meeting Tia, "I was waiting on a bus stop. Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since.”

They were friends for a year before officially dating in 2000. Hardrict proposed to Mowry on Christmas of 2006 and the actor got Mowry's whole family to help him out with the proposal.

Cory revealed on his wife's YouTube show Quick Fix, “I was dirt poor, I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was, and she loved me for me. And I knew once I could get in a financially better situation that I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife.”

The couple was married on April 20, 2008 at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple waited for a whole year before kissing.

That's right. The couple courted each other (going on dates, though never alone) throughout that first year as friends.

In an interview, Tia said they wanted to make sure their relationship was something special and that they were taking things slow. The couple never got physical until a picnic in the park where Hardrict asked if he could kiss her.

"I just thought that was so sweet, so kind," Tia said of their first kiss.

Tia Mowry kids — how many does she have with Cory?

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have 2 children together.

Cree is their first child who is 9 years old, and they also have a daughter, Cairo, who is 2.

Their children are featured prominently on Hardrict's Instagram page, along with his wife.

The actor's profile is a healthy balance of work and his personal life. There are pictures of him and his kids at the pool as well as family photos of them going to movie premieres.

Who are Tia Mowry's parents?

Tia and Tamera Mowry are interracial. Their dad, Timothy, is white and their mother, Darlene, is Black.

Tia and Tamera's parents ran away to get married in a "shotgun wedding" as Tia describes. The couple was married from 1975-2015.

Who is Tamera Mowry's husband?

Tamera Mowry married American journalist Adam Housley in 2011.

He 's a a former professional baseball player and current winery owner. They have two beautiful children together, a son Aden and a daughter Ariah.

Tia Mowry's husband on The Game.

Cory Hardrict starred alongside his wife in the CW television series The Game. He played a cable guy in one episode entitled "Hill Street Blues". The show ran for three seasons.

Cory Hardrict is religious.

It is unclear which religion Hardrict practices but according to his Instagram bio, he is "God's child".

He also puts God in many of his photos captions like this one wishing his son a Happy Birthday.

What is Tia Mowry's husband's net worth?

Cory Hardrict's net worth as of 2020 is about $3 million.

What is Tia Mowry's net worth?

Tia Mowry's net worth is roughly $4 million as of this year.

