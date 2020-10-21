Cute Details About Amy Duggar King's Relationship With Husband, Dillon King

Trolls don't just live under the bridges; they also live behind the glow of a computer screen.

Amy Duggar King, from 19 Kids and Counting, caught wind of a nasty internet troll recently.

But instead of preventing Amy from crossing a bridge (we kid), he slid into her DMs.

On October 18th, 2020, Amy posted a screenshot of the message to her personal Instagram account.

Take a second to pick your jaw up off the floor before you see Amy's response.

Seriously, what's the difference between trolling and flat-out rudeness?

"Ready for my rant!?" Amy wrote in the caption, "Of course you are!! First off I'm flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says 'I think your body is ready to pop out more kids' to a total stranger?!"

Thankfully, Amy has her supportive husband and baby daddy, Dillon King, to lean on as she fends off the worst kind of people on the Internet. Which begs the question:

Who is Amy Duggar King's husband, Dillon King?

Amy's husband, Dillon King, is the CEO of Kingston Investment Group, Kingston media, and 3130 Clothing.

King received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from John Brown University and an Associates's degree in Architecture Design from NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Amy Duggar's wedding to Dillon King was in 2015.

The two tied the knot on September 6, 2015.

"Let's be honest here people no marriage (especially how cute/ edited Instagram) is! We work through problems all the time, we talk, we try our hardest to communicate and then we forgive and make up!" Amy posted to Instagram on their fifth wedding anniversary.

"We don't always put the Lord first and we are working on that. Marriage is really just one big dance, regardless of the ups and downs, countless conversations, the tears, the kisses, the stress at times. You still have my heart and I still choose you, Dillon King. I wouldn't want to dance with anyone else."

King is a huge Arkansas football fanatic.

On October 18, 2020, King made a tribute post to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Instagram. "How about those hogs!" he wrote in the caption, "#razorbacknation Rank us boys!!"

If he's not posting pictures of football memes and players he loved, he's usually posting photos of his baby.

He also owns a restaurant called Wellington's.

Scroll through his Instagram feed, and find photos of dishes and drinks from Wellington's menu.

On October 3, 2020, he posted a shot of two drinks — one, bright green, and the other, yellow. In addition to decadent and scrumptious delights, Wellington's serves beer, wine, and cigars.

Amy Duggar King is Cousin Amy of the Duggar family.

Amy tried to pursue a career in music and is currently a social media influencer who is sponsored by Hello Fresh and FabFitFun. She also owns the clothing boutique, 3130 Clothing, with her husband.

When she's not being bombarded with unsolicited advice, Amy Duggar King is on television. She’s also made appearances on Counting On and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

She's also the niece of Jim Bob Duggar and the cousin of the nineteen kids from 19 Kids and Counting.

How old is Amy Duggar King?

Amy Duggar King is currently 34 years old. She was born on September 30, 1968, which makes her a Libra.

Who is Amy Duggar King's baby?

Dillon and Amy's baby, Daxton, was born on October 9, 2019. He's a Libra, just like his mother!

At birth, Daxton weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces. He was born by C-section.

Who is Deanna Duggar?

Deanna Duggar is Amy Duggar King's mom and Daxton's grandma.

She's the sister of Jim Bob Duggar.

Amy Duggar's Instagram is very active.

From posting rants about weird strangers adorable pictures of Daxton, she is constantly updating her feed. She has approximately 409,000 followers — and growing!

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.