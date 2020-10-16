Is Dustin Diamond Dead? The Truth About Death Hoax Claiming He Died In A Prison Riot

Rumors that former Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond, who infamously played the role of Screech Powers on the hit ‘90s sitcom, was killed in a prison riot have hit the web. While Diamond has stayed relatively out of the spotlight since his 2014 arrest for stabbing a man in a bar fight in Wisconsin on Christmas, the latest rumors about the former child star has everyone wondering the same thing: is Dustin Diamond dead?

Is Dustin Diamond dead?

Social media users everywhere thought Dustin Diamond was killed in a prison riot thanks to a news story that was published earlier in Oct. The story claimed, “Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond (43), was finishing up a 15 year sentence for a stabbing that happened after someone criticized his comedic skills and heckled him at a comedy club, when he was tragically struck down in prison resulting in his death.”

However, if you look closely at the website, you can easily see that it’s a satire site, and the stories posted on site typically use fake names — unless they’re a notable celebrity, like Diamond.

Yall kill of Dustin Diamond at least 2 times a year. Hang it up! Dude is not dead. — Lu (@_kingglu) October 14, 2020

It makes sense that people would believe the story though, since Dustin Diamond was involved in a stabbing back in 2014, and served time in jail because of it — although, his sentence was only four months.

What is Dustin Diamond’s net worth?

Dustin Diamond’s net worth is reportedly around $300,000.

What are the best Dustin Diamond movies and TV shows?

Although Dustin Diamond has kept a relatively low profile throughout the years, he’s appeared in some notable movies and television shows. Obviously, he played the role of Screech in Good Morning Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

He’s also made appearances in The Wonder Years, Robot Chicken, College Fright Night, and A Dog For Christmas.

Is Dustin Diamond on Instagram?

Dustin Diamond does have an Instagram account, but it looks like he hasn’t been active on it since 2017, since he last promoted one of his comedy shows.

His bio reads, “You may remember me as Screech Powers or that guy who keeps getting in trouble and creating bad publicity. Either way, I'm on a new journey.”

Did the Saved by the Bell cast comment on his death rumors?

It doesn’t look like any of Diamond’s former Saved by the Bell cast members commented on the rumors of his death. Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s been silent on Twitter since Sept., save for a tweet about the NBC blackout many stars on the network participated in to boycott Donald Trump’s Town Hall on Oct. 15.

Mario Lopez is currently on vacation with his wife in Mexico and didn’t comment on the matter. Tiffani Theissen has been tweeting about the delicious food she’s been whipping up on Instagram, and Elizabeth Berkley hasn’t tweeted since Sept.

Diamond’s love interest on Saved by the Bell, Lark Voorhies, didn’t say anything either; she did tweet about some Lisa Turtle figurines in early October, though.

“Did anyone get there [sic] #lisaturtle figurines ? Post a selfie with them in the comments I would love to see it !” she wrote.

