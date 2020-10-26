Sweet Details About Joe Rogan's Relationship With Wife, Jessica Ditzel Rogan

Joseph James Rogan is an American comedian, host, commentator, and actor. Rogan has been doing stand-up comedy for 20+ years and has done comedy specials for Netflix, Comedy Central, and produced several DVDs. The comedian also provides colorful commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Pay Per View, Spike Television, and FOX.

His acting credits involve Here Comes The Boom and Zookeeper. Rogan has also hosted for Joe Rogan Questions Everything on the SyFy Channel as well as NBC's Fear Factor from 2001-2006 and again in 2011/12. A pretty accomplished guy — but what about his better half?

Who is Joe Rogan's wife, Jessica Ditzel Rogan?

Jessica Ditzel Rogan was born on July 18, 1975, in Sugar Land, Texas, making her a Cancer. Jessica graduated high school in 1993 attended California State University obtaining her bachelor's degree in Arts and Technical Theater. She later attended the University of Arizona to get a degree in Psychology and Molecular and Cellular Biology.

After getting her degree, Jessicahas held several varied jobs. She started modeling for EM Model Management, then became an assistant at Rent-A-Car Enterprise, then a product analyst for Volvo motorsports, and then as a cocktail waitress. She is currently a producer for many of her husband's shows.

What is Joe Rogan's wife's age?

Jessica Ditzel Rogan is 45 years old.

How did Joe Rogan and Jessica Rogan meet?

Rogan met his wife while she was working as a cocktail waitress in a Los Angeles bar. They began officially dating in 2001 for about seven years before getting married in 2009. After getting married, Jessica officially changed her name to Jessica Rogan.

Who was Jessica Rogan's ex-husband?

Jessica was married once before to Kevin Connor — more popularly known as "Dino", the lead singer of the band H-Town. Connor supposedly cheated on Ditzel with a woman named Teshya Rae Weisent, which is the rumored cause of the couple's breakup.

Tragically, Connor and Teshya died in a car crash on January 28, 2003.

Joe Rogan's children: how many does he have?

Jessica had a daughter, Kayja Connor, with her ex-husband Kevin Connor. After Rogan married Jessica, he legally adopted the young girl into his family. Joe and Jessica then had two children of their own: two girls, Lola and Rosy.

Jessica Ditzel is often confused with Jessica Schimmel.

Jessica Schimmel and Jessica Ditzel are two separate people, but they're often confused for each other — perhaps because both women are television producers. Jessica Schimmel is the daughter of comedian, Robert Schimmel.

However, Jessica Ditzel is not Jessica Schimmel, and Jessica Schimmel is not Rogan's wife.

Joe Rogan's podcast is extremely popular.

Joe Rogan has a podcast which is one of the most popular podcasts on iTunes. The podcast is called The Joe Rogan Experience and is a long-form conversation with varied guests.

Joe Rogan is no stranger to controversy.

On Rogan's podcast in July of this year, he reportedly made transphobic comments while interviewing the author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, Abigail Shrier.

Rogan commented, "You realize that people are not looking at [being transgender] objectively. They are activists and they have this agenda, and the agenda is very ideologically driven that anybody who even thinks they might be trans should be trans, are trans, and the more trans people the better."

The controversy forced Spotify to choose whether to keep certain Joe Rogan Experience episodes on their platform. Spotify's response:

"All content on Spotify is subject to our long-standing content guidelines. Our diverse team of experts reviewed the content in question and determined that it did not meet the criteria for removal from our platform. All content on Spotify is subject to our long-standing content guidelines. Our diverse team of experts reviewed the content in question and determined that it did not meet the criteria for removal from our platform."

What is Joe Rogan's height?

Joe Rogan stands at 5'7. His wife is 5'6.

What is Joe Rogan's net worth?

Joe Rogan's net worth as of 2020 is at about $100 million.

What is Jessica Rogan's net worth?

Jessica Rogan's net worth, separate from her husband, is roughly $3 million as of this year.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.