Sweet Details About Stevie Wonder's Relationship With Wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy

Although Stevie Wonder was born blind as Stevland Hardaway Morris — his real name — he overcame every obstacle to be known as the "Prince of Soul" today. Wonder recorded his first hit single in 1963 at just 12 years old, establishing himself as a child prodigy. Most recently, Wonder underwent a kidney transplant in December 2019 and says hes feels 30 years younger. And, of course, his wife tended to his care as he recovered from the surgery — but who is she?

Who is Stevie Wonder's wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy?

Tomeeka Robyn Bracy is Stevie Wonder's current wife; they married July of 2017. They dated for five years before tying the knot at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Not much is known about Bracy, but she's allegedly an only child and stayed far from the spotlight until she married Wonder, which piqued people's interest in her.

What is Stevie Wonder's wife's age?

Tomeeka Robyn Bracy was born in 1975 and is 45 years old as of 2020. She 's 25 years younger than Wonder.

Who are Stevie Wonder's ex-wives?

Stevie Wonder has been married two times before Bracy. His first wife was Syreeta Wright, who was a singer in the 70s to early 80s. They got married in 1970 and divorced two years later in 1972. His second wife was fashion designer Karren "Kai" Millard Morris. Their marriage lasted from 2001-2015. Bracy is Wonder's third wife.

How many kids does Stevie Wonder have?

Stevie Wonder has 9 children by 5 different women. His first two children are with Yolanda Simmons, a woman he was never married to. He met Simmons after his first marriage to Wright. Simmons gave Wonder a daughter, Aisha Morris, and a son, Keita Morris.

Melody McCulley, another woman Wonder never married, gave him his second son and third child overall, Mumtaz.

Wonder had his fourth and fifth children, Sophie and Kwame, with a woman whose name was never revealed to the public.

Wonder's second marriage to Kai Morris gave him his sixth and seventh children, Kailand and Mandla.

Bracy gave birth to Wonders's last two children, Nia, and her older brother or sister's name is unknown.

What is Stevie Wonder's age?

Stevie Wonder is getting up there at the age ripe age of 70, but that isn't stopping his spunky personality. Wonder was born on May 13, 1950, which makes him a Taurus.

Stevie Wonder's songs are iconic.

Stevie Wonder had several amazing songs like "I Just Called To Say I Love You" released in 1984 or "Isn't She Lovely" which was written about his first daughter. Rolling Stone put together a list of the top 10 greatest songs by Stevie Wonder and put his iconic "Superstition" at number 1.

Where is Stevie Wonder's house that he shares with his wife?

When Wonder first found fame, he bought a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA in 1979 at $435,500. He then put it on the market in 2008, asking a whopping $3.2 million. There was a rumor that the house had burned down in the searing California heat wildfires, but Wonder put an end to the theories pretty quickly saying, "I’m grateful to say that my house was not burned down in the fire." Wonder also had a house in the Alpines for years until finally moving back to LA. Now, he lives in a home in the Bel-Air neighborhood with Bracy.

What is Stevie Wonder's net worth?

Stevie Wonder's net worth is $110 million as of 2020.

