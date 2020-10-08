Alina Kabaeva — Former Olympian And Rumored Mother Of Vladimir Putin’s Children — Reportedly Vanishes

Former Russian Olympic gold medalist Alina Kabaeva, who is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts in Olympic history, has seemingly vanished into thin air after allegedly giving birth to twin boys — and Russian president Vladimir Putin is rumored to be the father. Now, over two years since she’s last been seen in public, people are all asking the same question: who is Alina Kabaeva, and where did she go?

Who is Alina Kabaeva?

Alina Kabaeva is a former Russian Olympic gold medalist who was born on May 12, 1983.

“Kabaeva then turned her attention to politics, serving two years in the Public Chamber before being elected into the Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament,” her gymnast biography reads, going into details about her endeavors after competing in the Olympics. “Representing Vladimir Putin's Yedinaya Rossiya party, she was romantically linked to the Russian president, but both parties denied these claims.”

How are Alina Kabaeva and Putin involved with one another?

Alina Kabaeva and Vladimir Putin have reportedly been involved with one another since 2008 — while he was still married to his now ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Who is Alina Kabaeva’s husband?

Alina Kabaeva is currently not married.

Who are Alina Kabaeva’s children?

Rumor has it that Kabaeva gave birth to two kids — one in 2009 and one in 2012 — and both children are rumored to be fathered by Putin.

Alina Kabaeva, a famous 37-year-old Olympic gold medallist, has not been seen since 2018.



At the time, she was said to be two months pregnant with the President and she is believed to have given birth to twin boys in April last year at a Moscow clinic. pic.twitter.com/ArOVfyiQxM — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) October 8, 2020

Alina Kabaeva was also rumored to have given birth to twin boys in April of 2019 at a Russian clinic; however, she reportedly has not been seen since she was about two months pregnant.

“Even now, though he talks about them occasionally, he never names them,” a source said of Putin’s alleged secret children.

“If Alina gave birth to his children, her hiding away might be one of the strongest hints pointing to this,” the source added. “He is obsessive about the security of his family.”

Where is Alina Kabaeva’s Instagram account?

Although there is one “official” Alina Kabaeva Instagram account, there are no posts on the page, so it may not even be her official account to begin with.

What happened to Alina Kabaeva in 2019?

Alina Kabaeva was rumored to give birth to her and Putin’s twin boys in April of 2019, but she hasn’t been seen by the public since then. However, one of Alina’s former gymnast teammates claims that every time she visits her mother’s grave, there are flowers at her gravesite with a note that says, “With love from Alina.”

Her former teammate says she knows for certain that the flowers are from Aline, because she doesn’t know anyone else with that name.

“If a person decides to lead a life that is closed from the eyes of society, this choice must be respected,” she said.

Where is Alina Kabaeva today in 2020?

As of right now, no one knows exactly where Alina Kabaeva is in 2020, as she’s managed seemingly disappear since the rumored birth of her and Putin’s children.

