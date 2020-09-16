Jared Padalecki And Wife, Genevieve Cortese Padalecki Starring In CW's 'Walker' Together — Meet Her!

She's a gorgeous actress!

She's an accomplished, gorgeous actress with a long and impressive resume that includes film, television, and theater credits. Yet, today, she's making headlines for her new role in Walker, a reboot of the classic Chuck Norris vehicle, Walker Texas Ranger.

Though she's best known for who she married — heartthrob Jared Padalecki of Supernatural fame, who will also be starring in the upcoming CW production of Walker — she has accomplished a lot more than just being the wife of a Hollywood hunk.

Who is Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki's wife?

Back when she was known as Genevieve Cortese, Padalecki graduated from the Tisch School of Arts at New York University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama. She went on to star in several prestigious stage productions, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Crimes of the Heart, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

She met Jared Padalecki on the set of Supernatural.

In July 2008, Genevieve Cortese — as she was then known — booked a guest starring role as Ruby on the hit CW show, Supernatural. There, she met Jared Padalecki, who starred as Sam Winchester on the show that would ultimately catapult him to super-stardom. Jared Padalecki went on to claim that he got to know Genevieve Cortese as a friend for four months before he asked her out on a date.

When did Genevieve Cortese and Jared Padalecki get married?

The couple got married in Sun Valley, Idaho, just four months after they got engaged. On February 27, 2010, Genevieve Cortese and Jared Padalecki tied the knot in Sun Valley, Idaho, which is Jared Padalecki's hometown. The couple tied the knot just four months after they got engaged. Even though the couple announced their engagement in January 2010, they actually got engaged in October 2009, when Jared Padalecki proposed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Who are Jared and Genevieve Padalecki's kids?

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki live in Austin, Texas, with their three children. Their first child, Thomas Colton Padalecki, was born on March 19, 2012. Their second child, Austin Shepherd Padalecki, was born on December 22, 2013. And on March 17, 2017, Genevieve Padalecki gave birth to the couple's only daughter, whom they named Odette Elliott Padalecki.

Genevieve Padaleckishared how they keep their relationship happy and healthy.

Before Supernatural was canceled, Jared and Genevieve Padalecki had to endure extended times apart as a couple, especially since Jared Padalecki's work brought him to Canada for most of the year. But in a detailed blog post, Genevieve Padalecki shared how the couple kept their love alive despite the distance. "Jared and I have been together for 11 years and married for nine. Throw three kids in the mix and a career that takes him to Canada most the year, and keeping the romance alive can be hard. As boring as it sounds, we’ve found that the best way to reconnect is to schedule a date night (or day) as often as possible. Our goal is weekly, but that happens pretty much never. I’m happy if we can reconnect and do something fun together, just us, twice a month," she wrote.

Genevieve Padalecki will now play Jared Padalecki's wife on-screen as well.

It was announced that Genevieve Padalecki will play Jared Padalecki's on-screen wife in the upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot simply titled Walker on the CW. In the reboot, Genevieve Padalecki will play Emily Walker, who is Cordell Walker's late wife. Emily Walker is reportedly a champion for the disenfranchised, and the growing suspicion about the circumstances of her death will take center stage in the series.

Walker will reportedly begin filming in Austin, Texas, in October 2020. We will keep you posted on a premiere date!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist and photographer whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.