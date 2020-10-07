Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant With Her Second Child! Meet Her Husband, Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share her cover of Women’s Health, and surprised everyone by announcing she’s pregnant with her second child! The 39-year-old songstress showed off her growing baby bump on the cover of the magazine, captioning the photo, “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!” Surprise indeed! While we’re all familiar with Kelly Rowland and her singing career, we’re just as interested in learning more about her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

Who is Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon?

Tim Weatherspoon was born on January 7, 1974, which makes him an Aquarius. As far as work goes, he’s a manager in the entertainment industry.

When did Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon get married?

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon got married in a small, intimate ceremony in Costa Rica on May 9, 2014 in front of 30 friends and family members, including Rowland’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyoncé.

“Kelly was really happy, Tim was happy, and it was a great break for everybody from the normal grind, but now they’re all going back to work,” a source said in 2014.

Rowland had previously said that she wanted her and Tim’s wedding to be small, originally thinking she just wanted it to be them and their pastor; however, it looks like they made an exception for some of their friends and family and invited them to share their special day with them.

“I think we really just want it to be us and our pastor. That’s it,” she said back in December of 2013. “I mean, we are the only two that [are] going to be in the marriage.”

Who are Kelly Rowland's kids?

Kelly Rowland and TIm Weatherspoon have one child together, a 5-year-old boy named Titan. This will be the second child for the happy couple although it's unknown whether they are having a boy or a girl. Regardless, the pair are elated about the pregnancy. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she said.

However, with all of the unrest and uncertainty going on in the world right now, Kelly was a bit apprehensive about sharing the news.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” Rowland said. “And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

On top of that, Rowland was worried about her fans’ reactions to her news, as they’ve been itching for a new album from the former Destiny’s Child singer for quite some time now.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” she said. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.'”

He’s passionate about activism.

Tim Weatherspoon stays mostly out of the spotlight, however, if you take a look at his Instagram account, it’s clear that he’s incredibly passionate about social justice and activism. On June 5, he posted a picture of Breonna Taylor with the caption, “Happy Birthday Breonna!!!! SAY HER NAME!!!

He’s Kelly’s number one fan.

If you’re not supporting your beau 100%, 100% of the time, then what are you doing? Tim Weatherspoon is always posting pictures of Kelly and promoting her work, proving that he is in fact, her number one fan.

