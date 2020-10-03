50 National Boyfriend Day Memes & Quotes

We know you love your boyfriend and probably do a lot to care for him and show him how much he means to you.

National Boyfriend Day memes are the perfect day to let him know how much he means to you!

National Boyfriend day is different from other holidays — it’s all about your partner and going over all the ways he’s a good boyfriend to you. It’s celebrated on October 3rd this year, so take the day to appreciate that person in your life who ticks all your boxes and has a special place in your heart.

Let him know how he makes your life just a little better with him around — give him something special, make him breakfast or dinner, or maybe give him a nice card. Whatever you do, he'll be happily surprised and your thoughtfulness will be touching.

Start the day by letting him know how much you care about him and share with him some of these cute quotes about boyfriends or relatable boyfriend memes that he’ll appreciate and get a laugh out of.

Cute Boyfriend Quotes and Memes For National Boyfriend Day:

1. “Once you fall for someone, their smell can be a powerful thing. Women will wear their boyfriends’ T-shirts, and throughout tales in history men have held on to their lover’s handkerchief.” — Helen Fisher

2. "When you hear your phone vibrate and you check it and it’s a new message from the person you love and care about and want to talk all the time.”

3. “Sometimes I look at my boyfriend and think... dang, he's one lucky man.”

4. “When you love them with all your heart & the feelings are 100% pure & not even a little bit toxic bc both of you just wanna see each other grow.”

5. “Not to brag, but we're like really cute together.”

6. “Well… would you look at that. Someone better than my boyfriend: No results.”

hmmm from r/boyfriendmemes Photo: Reddit

7. “When you sit there and think about how much you love your boyfriend and how you would do anything to make him the happiest boy in the world.”

8. “Thinking about what a great time you had with bae and then you start missing them.”

9. “When you throwing random mood swings at your man but he’s handling it well”

10. “When I look at you, I see a lot of things; my best friend, my boyfriend, my secret-holder, my tear-stopper, my future.”

11. “When your heart is full of love and warmth bc your significant other and your overwhelmed by how much you adore them.”

12. “When he's your heart, but your headache too.”

13. “Me watching my boyfriend be really good at video games but also wishing he was cuddling me instead.”

14. “Being in my boyfriend's arms is my happy place. I don't want to be anywhere else.”

15. “Me talking about my man even though no one asked me.”

16. “Falling in love with your boyfriend is like a virus. It can happen to anybody at any time.”

17. “Listening to your significant other talk about their day.”

18. “When you finally let him see your crazy side but it’s too late for him to escape”

19. “When you are obsessed with your man: Him: Close your eyes. Me: But I like you.”

20. “I really enjoy your company and I’m sorry that I’m bad at expressing my emotions sometimes but you genuinely mean a lot to me.”

21. “The boyfriends who still hold bags, open doors, tell their girlfriends they're beautiful... those are real men.”

22. “When you finally find someone who treats you right, puts you first, is afraid to lose you & spoils you.”

23. “When in a relationship, a real man doesn’t make his woman jealous of others, he makes others jealous of his woman.” — Steve Maraboli

24. “When he’s telling you about something he cares about and you listen and express interest because you love him and love when he’s happy.”

25. “him: 'what size fry you want?' me: 'oh just a small.' him: 'she'll have a large.' me:”

26. “When my boyfriend says the slightest sweet thing to me: I need to go lie down for 45 minutes.”

27. “When bae and you finish eating and settle down to cuddle.”

28. “My boyfriend makes my dopamine levels go all silly.”

29. “Then: OMG. I think we’re about to hold hands. Now: OMG. There’s only one slice left.”

30. “I'm really, really, really, really, really glad to be your girlfriend.”

31. “When you’re both equally clingy & crazy about each other.”

32. “Boyfriend: *exists* Me: “Breaking News: That is my baby. I want to love and cherish you forever.”

33. “You’re so cute I could stare at you all day <3”

34. “My lovely boyfriend. “I can’t get enough of this dude.””

35. “My boyfriend's annoying, he's hilarious, he makes me yell, he drives me crazy, he's out of his mind...

but he's everything I want.”

36. “When I stare at my man in awe and he catches me.”

37. “You’re kinda’, sorta’, basically, pretty much always on my mind.”

38. “Everyone has a boyfriend and girlfriend. I'm just over here like, 'I love the gym'.”

39. “When I listen to my heart, it whispers my boyfriend's name.”

40. “Me when I get an opportunity to talk about my boyfriend.”

41. "To be your friend was all I ever wanted, to be your girlfriend was all I ever dreamed."

42. “My boyfriend: *exists* Me when I remember how much I love him and how glad I am he’s in my life:"

43. “When I’m with you, hours feel like seconds. But when we’re apart, days feel like years.”

44. “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I’m with you.” —Elizabeth Barrett Browning

45. "Me to my boyfriend: You're cute. Him: Nah, You are. Me:"

46. “You put a twinkle in my eye, butterflies in my stomach, and you bring love into my heart.”

47. “Kissing you or cuddling with you. Me:”

48. “When your man sends you a selfie.”

49. “A cute meme I made for my boyfriend I thought I’d share with you.”

50. “My boyfriend. Upgrade. No upgrade required.”

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers love and relationships, health and wellness, and pop-culture news.