Interesting Facts About Naya Rivera's Sister, Model Nickayla Rivera — And Why She Moved In With Naya's Ex-Husband

It’s been more than two months since the tragic passing of Glee star Naya Rivera, and her family, friends, and co-stars are rightfully still in mourning. Rivera’s ex-husband and father of her son, Ryan Dorsey, recently moved in with her younger sister, Nickayla, and are raising Dorsey and Rivera’s 5-year-old son, Josey, together. Who is Naya RIvera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, though?

Who is Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera?

Nickayla Rivera is the younger sister of former Glee star Naya Rivera. She was born on November 2, 1994, which makes her a Scorpio. Nickayla Rivera is a model who stands at a whopping five-foot-eleven-inches tall and is represented by Wilhelmina in New York and Photogenics in Los Angeles.

Nickayla has her own YouTube channel where she posts videos and vlogs about being a model, her workout routine, and her everyday makeup looks. She also has over 140,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts pics from her shoots on her social media accounts.

Since the tragic death of Naya, though, Nickayla has been posting tributes to her late sister on her Instagram.

“Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself,” she captioned an old black-and-white photo of the pair on July 25.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still,” she continued. “I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

When did Nickayla Rivera and Ryan Dorsey move in together?

Nickayla Rivera and Ryan Dorsey were spotted moving in together during the first week of September and are reportedly raising Ryan and Naya’s son, Josey, together with the help of Naya’s parents.

They’ve been spotted together multiple times throughout the month, as it’s been reported that they are leaning heavily on each other to get through what can only be described as the most difficult time of their lives.

Are Nickayla Rivera and Ryan Dorsey dating?

Although Nickayla and Ryan are spending a lot of time together, even holding hands as they took at trip to their local Target, the pair are not dating. Rather, they’ve formed a tight bond while they try to cope with Naya Rivera’s tragic death.

“They were fooling around and chatting the whole time,” a witness said of their Target trip. “They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

After news of Naya’s death shocked the world, Dorsey took to Instagram to give a touching tribute to his ex and mother of his son.

“There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts,” he wrote. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.