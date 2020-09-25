Everything To Know About 'DWTS' Contestant Johnny Weir's Love Life

Johnny Weir is on the current season of Dancing with the Stars; however, he is best known for being an olympic figure skater, and has even won three U.S. Championship gold medals. He retired from figure skating in 2013 and now is a commentator for the Olympics, and just two years before he retired from his sport, Weir officially came out. It goes without saying that Johnny Weir is a huge advocate for the LGBTQ community, and thanks to his recent appearance on DWTS, we're curious to learn more about his love life.

Who is Johnny Weir dating?

Weir is currently single, but he has had an interesting dating life. Read on to see who he breaks the ice with!

It's rumored that he dated Adam Lambert in 2010.

Since Weir was not openly out in 2010, he was definitely not out about his rumored relationship with Adam Lambert. Although they both have not confirmed that they have ever dated, many speculated the pair were dating and kept their realtionship hush-hush. In fact, they both talked to the press about admiring one another and their careers. Lambert spoke highly of Weir, saying, “I’m glad he’s a trailblazer. He’s comfortable in his own skin, clearly, and he’s expressing himself. I think that’s what art’s all about.”

They eventually became friendly in 2010 and Johnny Weir even tweeted out, “I’m now following Adam Lambert because he yelled at me for not following!”

I'm now following @adamlambert because he yelled at me for not following! You rocked tonight darling. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) April 18, 2010

Weir went through a public divorce.

In 2014, Weir went through a very public divorce from Victor Voronov. Voronov is a lawyer, and he and Weir were married for almost two years. A rift formed in their relationship when Voronov quit his job to spend more time with Weir and was upset that Weir didn’t make sacrifices in his work as well.

Weir also spoke openly about dealing with domestic violence in the relationship saying how they got into a fight before Weir left for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"We were fighting in such a terrible way, and it did get physical on that night, and it's unfortunate that things went the way that it did because domestic violence is never the way to go. Domestic violence is never the answer and when it's two men, things are different, it was usually good humored wrestling, but a few times, of course, it did get physical and...some of my closest friends have seen him hit me before," Weir said.

"The night in question, my husband was very drunk and was yelling at me about my relationship with my mother and my mother was assisting me in cleaning up some financial messiness that had happened, and he was uncomfortable with that and had voiced it very clearly," he added.

"So, we had a fight and then I went to sleep because I had to work the next day, and he came in — very not himself — and asked me to lay with him in the biblical sense, and when I refused, the altercation between us started," he continued. "I was defending myself, and it's unfortunate that there was a mark left on his body, because as soon the police came to our home, the first thing he did was show this mark, so I knew then he didn't really care that much and all he is out to do is hurt me."

Johnny Weir has used dating apps.

In 2015, Weir went to Chicago and locals noticed his Bumble profile pop up on their feed. In his profile, he says he’s a sports commentator at NBC and his bio reads, “Did it on a dare. Speak English and Russian. Travel a lot. Love my dog.”

He's Jealous of Adam Rippon.

Adam Rippon is a fellow ice skater and there's been some competition between the two. Since Weir and Rippon are so similar, it's natural that they both fought for the same spotlight. Interestingly enough, Weir is reportedly a tad jealous of Adam Rippon, and it was said in 2018 that “Johnny feels upstaged and threw a fit about Adam.”

Weir’s ex-husband was engaged to another ice dancer.

Johnny Weir’s ex-husband, Victor Voronov, was engaged in 2016 to an ice dancer,named Joti Polizoakis, but they broke up before actually getting married. They didn’t follow through with the marriage because Voronov suspected that Polizoakis was just using him for citizenship, being that Polizoakis was from Germany.

Voronov also thought that Polizoakis was jealous of Weir and said, “He thought I was talking to my ex. I think that was paranoia on that level.”

Johnny Weir is currently single.

Weir is currently single and working on his career. He has a busy plate with Dancing with the Stars. However, he’s such a catch that he is bound to find love once he’s ready! If you're interested, skate into those DM's.

