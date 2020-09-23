Adorable Details About Ty Pennington's Relationship With Girlfriend Andrea Bock

Usually, it's a good idea to keep your professional and personal life separate. But that's not the case for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's Ty Pennington, who is in a long-term relationship with his manager, Andrea Bock.

And recently, Ty Pennington confirmed he's starring in a new HGTV's new series called Ty Breaker. "I am so happy to be back in my element on Ty Breaker— helping people to not only love their space but showing them how to LIVE in it,” Pennington said. “[On the show,] we’ll address challenges that families face every day, but we’ll mix it up with friendly competition from my super-talented friends. You’ll see us having a lot of fun and creating killer designs!”

The new show announcement calls for a celebration for Pennington and Bock but what do we know about the reality star's long-term love interest?

Who is Ty Pennington's girlfriend, Andrea Bock?

Are Ty Pennington and Andrea Bock engaged?

Rumors say that Andrea Bock and Ty Pennington are engaged. Rumors also say that the two are married. But what does the source say? "Not married, " Pennington confirmed "but we're still together. We're definitely a team."

Who is Andrea Bock?

Bock was raised by her mother and father in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on October 19, 1964, which makes her a Libra. This 55-year-old has been dating Pennington since 1996.

How did Ty Pennington and Andrea Bock meet?

The couple met on the set of Trading Spaces, where Bock worked as Pennington's personal assistant. Somewhere along the way she was promoted to manager — and his romantic partner.

Trading Spaces was an extremely popular reality TV show where two neighbors swapped houses and were responsible (with the help of a design team, of course) for giving the house a makeover.

She studied theatre in college.

Bock graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design in 1968. Initially, she started her undergraduate career at Kennesaw State University, but transferred out after her freshman year. Post-graduation, she continued to pursue her interests in studying acting and took classes until 1971.

Her dreams of becoming an actress are what initially lead her to work for television.

Bock's career took off when she started working on the set of Trading Spaces. From front and center stage to behind-the-scenes, she has an extensive background in the film industry.

Like Ty Pennington, Bock is also a dog lover.

Currently, she's the proud owner and mother of a German Spitz. Ty Pennington frequently posts photos of his dog, Georgia, to his Instagram account.

He even wished his pup a Happy International Dog Day on his personal Instragram account. "Happy #InternationalDogDay to my girl Georgia," he wrote, "and all the other pups of the world #whoop #dogsarethebest #dogdays #dogdaysofsummer #soggydoggy #beach #sun #summertimefun #florida #floridabeaches #pleaseadopt #rescue "

Pennington rarely posts photos of Bock to Instagram, however.

In Pennington's defense, there's no Happy International Long-Term-Girlfriend-Who Is-Also-Your-Manager-Day.

It seems Bock prefers to treat her relationship much like her career. Out of the spotlight, and strictly behind-the-scenes.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.