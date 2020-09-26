Fun Facts About Mykelti Brown's Husband, Tony Padron

Four days ago, Sister Wives daughter posted on Instagram that she and husband Tony Padron are expecting their first child. Mykelti Brown is one of the eighteen kids of Kody Brown's family from the TLC reality show Sister Wives. Mykelti is the fifth child of Kody's and second child of her mother Christine Brown's six children. Mykelti Brown is no mystery to most Sister Wives fans but her husband Tony Padron might be.

Who is Mykelti Brown's husband, Tony Padron?

Who is Tony Padron?

Tony Padron's real name is Antonio Padron. He was born on October 24, 1994, and grew up in St. George, Utah where he met Mykelti Brown. The two were married on December 17, 2016. Padron is the 2nd son-in-law to join the Brown family. He currently works at an unidentified bank and attended Dixie State University.

Tony Padron doesn't have the best Sister Wives reputation.

During Mykelti and Tony's Sister Wives wedding episode, many fans criticized the young couple for rushing the wedding and then sticking Kody with the bill. It gave the couple a very selfish and bratty reputation amongst the fans of the show. Many thought thier wedding was the reason for Tony's split from the show.

Why did Tony Padron leave Sister Wives?

To many fans of the show, it looked like Tony said his vows and dipped from the show — which he sort of did. Tony was seen sporadically as he dated and married Mykelti but following their wedding, fans saw less and less of him until it was announced he was leaving the show. In a podcast interview, Kody blamed the reason for Tony's departure on his job. “When you’re on a reality TV show and you’re trying to work at a bank it becomes extremely awkward,” he said. Kody also gave away that like Tony and Mykelti, many of his older kids, “try to distance themselves so they can have their own private lives.”

Tony and Mykelti already have a little family.

Tony and Mykelti decided on tending to their marriage before having kids. They did, however, adopt a pupper they named Spader. The adorable Australian Sheppard is a big part of the couple's little family. Spader can be seen often on Mykelti's Instagram feed.

What are Tony Padron's hobbies?

Bsaed on their Instagrams, both Mykelti and Tony have a love of nature. Fans can see many pictures of them hiking together, most recently in Arizona. Tony is also a bit of self-proclaimed nerd — he's very into Marvel and DC and Star Wars. Padron posted a video of his wall covered in tons of posters dedicated to the lot.

Tony Padron is pretty private.

You will have a very hard time finding him in interviews. He's barely in any besides those embedded in "Sister Wives". His Instagram is mostly filled with things he enjoys and a pic here and there with Mykelti or friends. He isn't a very active on social media either, he may post once or twice a month on Instagram and sometimes will go on a hiatus for a few months. His last one was in December and lasted up until the end of April.

When is Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron's baby due?

The couple waited four years to have a baby and Tony is all for it. "I’m excited to have another player in our team," said the 25-year-old.

Their baby is expected to arrive in March 2021.

