Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant! The Cryptic Instagram Video That Sparked Pregnancy Rumors To Resurface

Her mama is eager for grandkids.

Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The singer has just revealed the happy news after multiple rumors have surfaced over the years, putting them to rest once and for all.

Fans have wondered if Minaj was pregnant for a while now. She's been dogged by pregnancy rumors for quite some time. When she and Nas were dating, the internet was positively sure she was with child.

Back in 2018, the "Anaconda" rapper was planning to tell the world the news about her and her future baby daddy. “[Nicki] found out she was pregnant during Thanksgiving and supposedly she supposed to announce her bundle of joy around the Grammys,” an insider revealed at the time.

Minaj and Nas were friends for a long time and fueled romance rumors in early 2018 when they were spending a lot of time together. She posted a photo of the rapper on Instagram back in November 2017 with just a smiley face as a caption.

Now, that relationship is over and Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty. Her mom, Carol Maraj, also started getting in on the pregnancy rumors by telling anyone who will listen how ready she is to be a grandmother.

Minaj had repeatedly shut down pregnancy speculation in the past, but the insider who broke the 2018 news was certain that Minaj was truly expecting her first child at the time. “She’s also been very MIA on the social media… pregnancy I’m guessing,” the source said.

Minaj did tweet, however, that her fans weren’t getting both a new album and a baby from her.

Y’all want the album or the baby? Cuz ch- y’all ain’t bout to get both https://t.co/Bz5BJxGeX7 — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) November 26, 2017

Well, fast forward to November 2019 and here we were again, dealing with rumors that the rapper was pregnant. Only, this time, she was a married woman.

Minaj and Petty tied the knot on October 12, 2019. And the time, it was Minaj who had fueled the flames of the rumor with a since-deleted Twitter post. She tweeted "expecting a" and left it posted just briefly before deleting it.

That was more than enough time for her fans to go wild with speculation. Minaj followed that up with a tweet that said, "my bad y'all." Fans continued to guess that she was about to announce that she was pregnant.

Minaj further clarified by tweeting, "expecting an official date/time for #QueenRadio in the morning." She then went on to talk about how the deleted tweet was only up for 14 seconds.

She wrote, "Blogs rlly reposting a typo that was up for 14 seconds chile. go to bed," addressing the speculation. "Even if it's day time in your timezone. All of y'all just go to bed."

In September 2019, Minaj tweeted that she planned to retire from music to start a family. So, could you really blame fans for thinking she was pregnant?

Fast forward even further to February 2020 and the Minaj pregnancy rumors continued to persist.

And once again, Minaj was the one sparking them.

In an Instagram video from a few months ago, the rapper's husband was seen rubbing her stomach and saying, "On our way to Trinidad with your dad."

Of course, Minaj's fans went crazy, asking her questions and congratulating her. When one fan came right out and asked if she really was pregnant, the rapper remained coy about it, saying, "Why I feel like I'm about to get a beating? Y'all swear y'all my mother chile [frown]. I'm pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It'll be my best."

When another was curious why Petty was rubbing her stomach, she replied, "Babe u gotta ask him. He rubs my feet & my stomach. Ima tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho. Cuz chile..." Fans remained confused about what exactly the point of the video was. Minaj revealed, "That I'm in Trinidad & I'm excited to be back [tired face]."

Well, fans can finally stop guessing now, because Minaj is really (yes, really!) pregnant this time.

The rapper just dropped the baby news on Instagram with a few snaps showing off her baby bump. One photo only had the hashtag "preggers" on it, while the other Minaj left without a caption.

Fans had become curious in May 2020 when the rapper had admitted to not feeling well during a question and answers session on Twitter. They had thought that her symptoms were signs of morning sickness.

When one Twitter user came right out and asked if she would post a photo of herself pregnant, Minaj responded, “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

Minaj has not shared any other details of the pregnancy yet and her representatives haven't made any statements, so fans will be waiting to hear more details about the rapper's baby sometime (hopefully) soon.

